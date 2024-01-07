Sri Lanka host Zimbabwe in second ODI: Preview and stats

The series opener was washed out (Source: X/@ICC)

With the opening game being washed out, the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe has been reduced to a two-match affair. Hence, both teams will have a lot to play for in the second game, which will take place on January 8 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Meanwhile, SL compiled 273/9 in their 50 overs in the opener. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The surface at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will favor bowlers, especially the slower ones. Batting can be a bit challenging on this surface. Players will need to spend some time before having their eyes set. One can watch the match from 2:30pm onward (IST). The match can be streamed on the Fancode app (paid subscription).

Decoding the head-to-head record

SL and Zimbabwe have faced each other on 62 occasions in ODI cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Lankans have pocketed 47 wins to Zimbabwe's 12. Meanwhile, three matches have not had a result. On Lankan soil, the two sides have met in 16 conclusive ODIs. SL have won 12 matches to Zimbabwe's four. SL beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the last bilateral series at home.

Asalanka starred in the opener

While the likes of Sadeera Samarawickrama (41) and Kusal Mendis (46) threw away their starts in the opener, Charith Asalanka (105) starred with a brilliant ton. Meanwhile, Dilshan Madushanka delivered just two overs in the game, both wicket maidens. Zimbabwe were 2/12 in four overs when rain had the final say. Hence, the visitors have some thinking to do ahead of the second game.

Here are the probable XIs

Sri Lanka probable XI: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (C & WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka Zimbabwe probable XI: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine (C), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tapiwa Mufudza.

Fernando is closing in on 1,000 ODI runs

Avishka Fernando is closing in on 1,000 ODI runs. He has 990 runs at 33. He bagged a duck in the opener. Asalanka's average of 41.52 is only second to Kumar Sangakkara (41.98) among SL batters with 1,000-plus ODI runs. Richard Ngarava completed 50 ODI scalps in his preceding outing. Across 16 ODIs last year, Sikandar Raza claimed 15 wickets besides scoring 487 runs.

