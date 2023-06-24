Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Kyle Mayers clocks his second ODI fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 24, 2023 | 08:29 pm 2 min read

Mayers has amassed 595 runs in ODI cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies opener Kyle Mayers played a decisive knock against Zimbabwe in match 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Harare. Mayers registered his second ODI fifty and was dismissed when WI were 110/3. He slammed eight fours and a six. His 56-run knock handed WI some platform in their chase but Zimbabwe hit back to claim a win.

A fine hand from Mayers

Mayers was high on confidence as he dismissed Sikandar Raza in the Zimbabwe innings. His confidence was reflected in his batting as he played a fine knock. He added 43 runs with Brandon King until the latter was dismissed. He continued his exploits and stitched a 64-run partnership with Shai Hope, taking WI beyond the 100-run mark. Mayers fell prey to Wellington Masakadza.

A look at his ODI numbers

Mayers made his ODI debut in 2021 against Bangladesh and has been a regular in recent times. Courtesy of this fifty, he has surpassed 550 runs in ODI cricket. Overall, he has amassed 595 runs in 22 matches at an average of 28.33. Apart from two fifties, he has also smashed two centuries. His best ODI score of 120 came against the Netherlands.

A decent run in ODIs since 2022

Mayers has been decent since the turn of 2022 especially in ODI cricket. He has scored 544 runs in this period in 19 ODIs at an average of 30.22. Notably, both his centuries and two fifties have come in this period. Among WI batters, he has amassed the fifth-highest runs since 2022 in this format. Hope leads the runs tally with 1,105 runs.

