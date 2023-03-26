Sports

SA vs WI: Reeza Hendricks scores his 12th T20I fifty

SA vs WI: Reeza Hendricks scores his 12th T20I fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 26, 2023, 10:40 pm 2 min read

South African opener Reeza Hendricks hammered a superb 28-ball 68

South African opener Reeza Hendricks hammered a superb 28-ball 68 in the second T20I of the three-match series versus West Indies on Sunday. Hendricks laid the foundation alongside centurion Quinton de Kock as South Africa recorded the highest successful run-chase in T20I history. Hendricks shared a 152-run stand alongside De Kock as SA (259/4) chased down West Indies's 258/5. We decode Hendricks' stats.

Hendricks shines with a gutsy knock

Hendricks slammed 11 fours and two sixes in his knock of 68. He struck at 242.86. Hendricks was dismissed by Rovman Powell in the 12th over. SA were 180/2 at that stage. The dasher has now raced to 1,461 runs at 30.43. He has 12 half-centuries. He is the sixth SA batter to slam 1,400-plus runs. Versus WI, he has 260 runs at 28.88.

De Kock and Hendricks slam these records as a pair

De Kock and Hendricks shared a brilliant 152-run stand for the first wicket. It's now the joint-highest stand for any wicket in South Africa-West Indies T20I games, equaling Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels (152 in 2015). De Kock and Hendricks added 102 runs in the first six overs, recording the highest tally ever and breaking West Indies' 98/4 versus Sri Lanka in 2021.

How did the match pan out?

West Indies lost Brandon King early on before Kyle Mayers and Johnson Charles added a quickfire 135-run stand. Charles smashed a record-breaking 118 from 46 balls. Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd contributed as well. For SA, Marco Jansen claimed a three-fer. In response, SA openers wasted no time and set the chase up and running. WI failed to stop the carnage.