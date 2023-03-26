Sports

West Indies' Johnson Charles smashes record-breaking T20I century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 26, 2023, 07:26 pm 2 min read

Charles smashed a superb 46-ball 118 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Johnson Charles broke a host of T20I records by lighting up Centurion in the second match versus South Africa on Sunday. Charles smashed a superb 46-ball 118 in what was absolute carnage. He has become the fourth West Indian batter to smash a T20I hundred, besides managing the fastest century for his nation by breaking the record of Chris Gayle.

A superb 46-ball 118 from the blade of Charles

Charles came at the crease when WI were 2/1. He shared a superb 135-run stand alongside Kyle Mayers (51). He also shared a 40-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside Rovman Powell. Charles was finally dismissed by Wayne Parnell in the 14th over. His brilliant knock was laced with 10 fours and 11 sixes. He struck at 256.52.

Charles races to 971 runs

Charles has now raced to 971 runs at an average of 24.90. Besides his maiden century, he also has four fifties under his belt. He is now the 8th-highest scorer for WI in the 20-over format.

Fastest century by a West Indian

Charles' 39-ball century has broken the previous best record of Gayle for the fastest ton by a West Indies batter. Gayle took 47 balls against England in 2016. Meanwhile, only David Miller, Rohit Sharma, and Czech Republic's S Wickramasekara have hammered faster tons (35 balls). Charles has equaled Hungary's Zeeshan Kukikhel and Romania's S Periyalwar to smash a ton off 39 balls.

2nd-best individual scorer for WI

Charles' 118 is the 2nd-best individual scorer in the 20-over format by a West Indies batter. Evin Lewis holds the record, having struck 125* against India in 2017. Charles joins Lewis and Gayle (2), besides Rovman Powell in terms of centuries for WI.

The highest score for West Indies in T20Is

WI have now smashed their highest total in T20Is, breaking their previous best tally of 245/6 in 20 overs versus India in 2016. WI have now gone past the 200-run mark on 11 occasions and the third time versus South Africa (also 236/6 and 205/6).