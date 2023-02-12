Sports

ZIM vs WI: Here's why Gary Ballance missed 2nd Test

Ballance scored a century on his Test debut for Zimbabwe (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe batter Gary Ballance is sitting out of the second Test against the West Indies in Bulawayo after suffering from a migraine. According to a Zimbabwe Cricket spokesman, the star batter had been unwell for several days and is yet to recover fully. Ballance, who joined Zimbabwe after leaving the England national side, scored a century on his Test debut for the former.

Why does this story matter?

Zimbabwe are without the services of Ballance in the second and decisive Test against the West Indies.

The series opener ended in a draw, with rain playing spoilsport.

Notably, top-order batter Milton Shumba has replaced Ballance in the 2nd Test.

Meanwhile, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava have also been rested.

It remains to be seen if the hosts defeat the Caribbeans.

The summary of 1st Test

Zimbabwe held West Indies in the first Test match held in Bulawayo. A rain-hit encounter saw WI post 447/6d and 203/5d. Zimbabwe, who managed 379/9d in their first innings, finished with 135/6 in the 2nd innings. Tagenarine Chanderpaul was the star performer, clocking a double-century. Kraigg Brathwaite also shone for WI. As stated, Ballance scored a record-breaking ton for Zimbabwe.

Test tons for two teams

Ballance entered the record books while batting at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. He became just the second player after Kepler Wessels to score centuries for two teams in Tests. Ballance's last Test ton came in April 2015 (against West Indies). As per Kausthub Gudipati, the likes of Ed Joyce, Eoin Morgan, and Mark Chapman achieved this feat in ODIs.

Fifth Test ton for Ballance

Ballance has smashed his fifth century in Test cricket. He had registered four of them while playing for England. The left-handed batter represented England between 2014 and 2017, having scored 1,498 runs from 23 Tests at an average of 37.45. The tally includes seven half-centuries.

Ballance signed contract with Zimbabwe last year

Ballance was born in Zimbabwe only and was initially expected to serve his native country. He even represented the Zimbabwe Under-19 team in the 2006 Under-19 World Cup. However, to pursue his career, he migrated to England and served the Three Lions. As he had been out of the national team since 2017, the 33-year-old decided to move to Zimbabwe.