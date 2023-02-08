Sports

Zimbabwe hold West Indies in first Test: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 08, 2023, 10:18 pm 3 min read

Zimbabwe held West Indies in the first Test match (Source: Twitter/@ZimCricketv)

Zimbabwe held West Indies in the first Test match held in Bulawayo. A rain-hit encounter saw WI post 447/6d and 203/5d. Zimbabwe, who managed 379/9d in their first innings, finished with 135/6 in the 2nd innings. Tagenarine Chanderpaul was the star performer, clocking a double-century. Kraigg Brathwaite also shined for WI. Meanwhile, Gary Ballance scored a ton for Zimbabwe. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Days 1 and 2 of the match saw rain engulf most of the action. Brathwaite and Chanderpaul, who added a century-plus stand on Day 1, finished with a partnership of 336. Zimbabwe hit back post that, picking wickets at regular intervals. In response, Ballance scored 137* for Zimbabwe (379/9d). WI did reasonably well, scoring 203/5d before getting key Zimbabwe wickets (137/6).

Brathwaite shines for WI

WI skipper Brathwaite scored a stupendous 182-run knock in the first innings. He slammed 18 fours in a 312-ball knock. He followed it up with a score of 25 in the second. Brathwaite has now raced to 5,296 runs at an average of 35.78. He notched his 12th century for West Indies. Versus Zimbabwe, he slammed his maiden century, besides racing to 328 runs.

Chanderpaul slams a unique record

Chanderpaul showed his mettle with a fine 467-ball 207 in the first innings. His gritty knock was laced with 16 fours and three sixes. As per Mazher Arshad, Chanderpaul is only the second family in Test history to have a pair of father and son (Shivnarine and Tagenarine) with a double-century. The first pair to do it was Pakistan's Hanif and Shoaib Mohammad.

Ballance slams his 5th century; maiden one for Zimbabwe

Middle-order batter Gary Ballance has slammed a fine century on his Test debut for Zimbabwe. Ballance, who joined Zimbabwe after leaving the England national side, reached the three-figure mark on Day 4. He managed an unbeaten 137, slamming 12 fours and two sixes. Overall, Ballance has smashed his fifth century in Test cricket. He now has 1,653 runs under his belt.

Test tons for two teams

Ballance entered the record books while batting at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. He has become just the second player after Kepler Wessels to score centuries for two teams in Tests. Ballance's last Test ton came in April 2015 (against West Indies). As per Kausthub Gudipati, the likes of Ed Joyce, Eoin Morgan, and Mark Chapman achieved this feat in ODIs.

Key batting numbers registered

Innocent Kaia made his debut for Zimbabwe in the longest format. He slammed 67 in the first innings, followed by a 46-ball 24 in the 2nd innings. WI batter Raymon Reifer slammed his maiden fifty in the format for WI, scoring 58 in the 2nd innings. Jermaine Blackwood, who scored 5 in the first innings, managed an 84-ball 57 in the 2nd innings.

Key numbers in bowling

Brandon Mavuta claimed a fifer in the first innings for Zimbabwe in the 1st innings (5/140). It's his maiden fifer in whites for Zimbabwe. Alzarri Joseph claimed a three-fer in the first innings. He has now raced to 70 scalps. Playing just his 2nd match, Gudakesh Motie claimed his maiden 4-wicket haul.