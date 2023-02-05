Sports

Women's Premier League: MI appoint Charlotte Edwards as head coach

Edwards guided England to ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup titles

Mumbai Indians (MI), on Sunday, announced their coaching staff for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL). Charlotte Edwards, the former England Women captain, has been appointed as MI's head coach. Meanwhile, Indian legend Jhulan Goswami has the dual role of the team mentor and bowling coach. Devieka Palshikar will be the batting coach, while Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya serve as the team manager.

Edwards is one of the greatest icons of cricket. The former England captain represented the nation in 23 Tests, 191 ODIs, and 95 T20Is in a career that spanned nearly two decades. She guided England to ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup titles. Edwards, who retired from international cricket in 2016, still remains the second-highest run-scorer in women's ODIs and Tests.

Edwards ventured into coaching after she retired from professional cricket in 2017. She has served as the head coach at Southern Vipers, Southern Brave (The Hundred), and Sydney Sixers (WBBL). In international cricket, Edwards has worked with USA women's teams.

In 2009, Edwards received an MBE for leading England to the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup title. She also led England to the 50-over World Cup title that year. Edwards was also a part of England's five Ashes-winning squads. Since her international retirement, she has worked with several committees at the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and International Cricket Council (ICC).

Goswami, arguably India Women's greatest pacer, bid adieu to international cricket in September 2022. She remains the only woman with over 200 wickets in WODIs. Goswami will now be the mentor and bowling coach of MI. Meanwhile, Palshikar, MI's batting coach, was India's assistant coach between 2014 and 2016. She has played one Test and 15 ODIs between 2006 and 2008.

Edwards and Goswami will be present with the MI contingent at the WPL auction on February 13 in Mumbai. Five teams based in Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad will feature in WPL 2023. India's flagship women's T20 tournament is likely to be played from March 4 to 24. Each franchise will have an auction purse of Rs. 12 crore to build their squads.