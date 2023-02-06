Sports

Tagenarine Chanderpaul slams a record-breaking double-century: Key stats

Chanderpaul shared a record-breaking 336-run stand with Kraigg Brathwaite (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

West Indies batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul played a marathon knock in the 1st Test against Zimbabwe Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. A day after reaching the three-figure mark, the left-handed batter completed his double-century. Chanderpaul also shared a record-breaking 336-run stand with his opening partner, Kraigg Brathwaite. The West Indies skipper also hammered a scintillating century. Here are the key stats.

A sturdy knock by Chanderpaul

Chanderpaul completed his maiden century in Test cricket on Day 2. Both Chanderpaul and Brathwaite were watchful at the start before shifting gears. The former remained vigilant throughout his ton. Chanderpaul raced to his century in the penultimate over on Day 2. He reached the three-figure mark off 286 balls. He finally returned unbeaten on 207 (467) as West Indies declared (447-6 d).

Tagenarine surpasses highest Test score of his father Shivnarine

Tagenarine has surpassed the highest Test score of his father, Shivnarine. The latter, one of West Indies' greatest Test batters, slammed his highest score against South Africa (203*) in March 2005.

The great Shivnarine Chanderpaul!

Tagenarine's father, Shivnarine, is among the greats of the game. Shivnarine, who had a peculiar stance, is one of two Caribbean players to have slammed over 10,000 runs in Test cricket, the other being Brian Lara. In a career that spanned over two decades, the former smashed 11,867 Test runs at 51.37 (30 tons). He also scored 8,778 ODI and 343 T20I runs.

A look at his form

Tagenarine was picked as a reserve batter for the home series against Bangladesh earlier this year. John Campbell, who opened with Brathwaite in that series, was handed a four-year ban for violating an anti-doping rule. Tagenarine had been in staggering form in domestic cricket. His scores in red-ball cricket read 207*, 17, 47, 45, and 51.

Highest opening stand for WI in Tests

Despite rain proving to be a hindrance, Brathwaite and Chanderpaul have been a class act in the opening Test. The duo added a 336-run stand among themselves. It was the 10th double-century opening partnership for West Indies in Tests. Brathwaite-Chanderpaul surpassed Chris Gayle and Kieran Powell's 254-run partnership against New Zealand in 2012. They now have the highest opening stand for WI in Tests.

A unique feat for Chanderpaul

According to Mazher Arshad, Chanderpaul is the second family in Test history to have a pair of father and son (Shivnarine and Tagenarine) with a double-century. Pakistan's Hanif and Shoaib Mohammad was the first pair to achieve this feat.