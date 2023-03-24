Sports

IPL 2023, SRH: Squad analysis, schedule, Probable XI, and verdict

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 24, 2023, 02:33 pm 4 min read

SRH are eyeing their second title

With a new captain at the helm, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will fight for their second title in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 31. Aiden Markram will lead the Orange Army and many eyes will be on him. Meanwhile, SRH will kick-start their campaign against the previous season's runners-up Rajasthan Royals on April 2. Here we decode the SRH squad.

Key signings at the auction

SRH splashed a whooping Rs. 13.25 crore to get England batting sensation Harry Brook on board during the 2023 auction. Mayank Agarwal was also bought for a handsome sum of Rs. 8.25 crore. Heinrich Klaasen (Rs. 5.25 crore), Adil Rashid (Rs. 2 crore), and Akeal Hosein (Rs. 1 crore) were among the key overseas signings. Uncapped all-rounder Vivrant Sharma received Rs. 2.6 crore.

A look at SRH schedule (1/3)

April 2: vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad at 3:30 PM IST April 7: vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST April 9: vs Punjab Kings in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST April 14: vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST April 18: vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST

A look at SRH schedule (2/3)

April 21:vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST April 24: vs Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST April 29: vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST May 4: vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST May 7: vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST

A look at SRH schedule (3/3)

May 13: vs Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad at 3:30 PM IST May 15: vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST May 21: vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

A look at SRH squad

Squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein

Run in the previous seasons

SRH, who debuted in the 2013 season, reached the playoffs six times in their first eight seasons. While they were crowned champions in 2016, they reached their second and only other final in 2018. SRH struggled in the last couple of seasons where they finished at the last (2021) and third-last positions (respectively). Their then-skipper Kane Williamson was released after the 2022 season.

Major blow for SRH

As per ESPNcricinfo, Aiden Markram, pace-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen, and wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen will miss SRH's initial two games to participate in South Africa's home ODI series versus the Netherlands. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to lead in Markram's absence.

A look at SRH's probable XI

SRH's XI for the opening match: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wicket-keeper), Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Washington Sundar, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Umran Malik

What are the strengths?

SRH have packed up a solid batting line-up with the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, and Markarm, when available, forming the middle-order. While Mayank is an IPL veteran, Abhishek Sharma was among the runs last season. The fast-bowling group has different dimensions with T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umran Malik joining forces. Washington Sundar's all-round skills will also hold the key.

Here are the weak points

Besides Mayank and Tripathi, SRH don't have any experienced Indian batter. Though Abhishek did well last season, the young southpaw is still a work in progress. Meanwhile, the side's spin department also lacks depth as there's no prominent backup for Washington Sundar. While England leg-spinner Adil Rashid would eat up a foreign-player slot, Mayank Markande has struggled with consistency.

Verdict: SRH have the elements to finish well

Despite the aforementioned issues, SRH have all the elements to finish in the top four and even clinch the title. The fact that they heavily rely on their overseas players can be an issue. However, they have several prominent backups in that regard. Their fast-bowling department also looks formidable with the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Kartik Tyagi serving as backups.