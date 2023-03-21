Sports

Mitchell Starc can break his record in Chennai: Key stats

Starc has already picked eight wickets against India in this series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has been in scintillating form in the ongoing ODI series against India. He has already picked up eight wickets in the first two matches and has been a nightmare for the Indian batters, especially with the new ball. Starc is only three wickets away from equaling his best tally of 11 wickets in a three-match ODI series. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Starc is one of the best pacers of this generation. The left-arm speedster has been a bowling linchpin for the Kangaroos ever since he made his debut against India back in 2010.

Starc has been instrumental in Australia's recent success in limited-overs cricket. He picked up a fifer in the second ODI and helped Australia restore parity in the series.

Starc can match his record

Starc picked up 11 wickets against West Indies in a three-match ODI series in 2021. He finished with a fifer in the first match and then picked three wickets each in the next two matches. Starc has a chance to replicate that or even go higher in this series when he will take the field for Australia at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.

Most wickets by a bowler in a three-match series

Starc has the joint-third-most wickets by a bowler in a three-match ODI series. He shares the spot with bowlers like Waqar Younis, Rusty Theron, Adam Zampa and Lockie Ferguson. Mashrafe Mortaza and Vasbert Drakes jointly share the second spot with 12 wickets. Mustafizur Rahman is atop with 13 wickets. His 13-wicket series also came against India in 2015.

Fourth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in ODIs

Starc has raced to 219 wickets in this format from 109 games at an incredible average of 21.78. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Australia. He is only behind the likes of Mitchell Johnson (239), Shane Warne (291), Brett Lee (380), and Glenn McGrath (380). The last player he surpassed in the tally was Craig McDermott (203).

Here's a look at his ODI numbers

Starc also has 12 four-wicket hauls and nine fifers. He has the joint-third-most fifers with Lee and Shahid Afridi. Starc owns 99 scalps at home at 21.41. Meanwhile, he has picked up 75 and 45 wickets in away (home of opposition) and neutral matches respectively. He averages 19.40 in neutral matches and owns three fifers in only 20 encounters.

How has he fared against India?

Against India, Starc has picked up 25 scalps in 15 matches at 30.96. In India, he has featured in six ODIs and picked up 11 wickets, out of which eight wickets have come in the ongoing series. The 33-year-old speedster has two fifers against India. Lee is the only other Australian bowler with more ODI fifers against India (3).