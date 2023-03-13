Sports

Travis Head misses out on his sixth Test century: Stats

Travis Head missed out on his sixth Test century in the fourth and final game between India and Australia. The southpaw batted brilliantly on the final day and scored a 163-ball 90 (10 fours, 2 sixes). Head, who missed out on the opening Test, has truly been sensational lately. Notably, he was made a make-shift opener following injured David Warner's ouster. Here's more.

A well-paced knock from Head

Head had extra responsibilities on his shoulders in Australia's second innings as the in-form Usman Khawaja didn't open with him due to an injury. However, Head embraced the challenge and put up a batting exhibition. While the dasher was watchful against the challenging deliveries, he didn't miss out on dispatching the loose ones for boundaries. He eventually fell prey to Axar Patel.

Here are his stats

Playing his 36th Test, Head has raced to 2,361 runs in the format at 45.4. The 29-year-old has also struck five tons and 13 fifties in Test cricket. His highest score in whites reads 175. It was Head's third Test fifty versus India. Meanwhile, Head's prior scores in the series read 32, 9, and 49*, 12, and 43.

Head has been prolific in the ongoing ICC WTC cycle

Head has enjoyed a solid run of form in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. Head has raced to 1,208 runs at a prolific 52.52. He has smashed three tons and six fifties. He is one of the four Aussie batters to have amassed 1,000-plus runs. In 2022, Head scored 655 Test runs at 50.38 (100s: 2, 50s: 3).

How has the Test proceeded?

Australia posted 480 after winnings the toss and electing to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) starred for the Aussies. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a fifer. In reply, India posted 571 with Virat Kohli (186) and Shubman Gill (128) smoking tons. The game ended in a draw, with Australia managing 175/2 (2nd innings).