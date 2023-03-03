Sports

Australia reach ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final: Key details

Australia reach ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final: Key details

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 03, 2023, 12:58 pm 3 min read

Australia beat India in the third Test in Indore

Australia thrashed India by nine wickets in the third Test to officially secure a place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final. After suffering thumping defeats in the first two games, the Aussies bounced back and sealed the Indore Test within three days. Meanwhile, India consolidate their second spot despite losing. Both India and Sri Lanka are in the race to qualify.

The summary of 3rd Test

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat. Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) bowled a stellar spell as the hosts were folded for 109. Australia, in reply, managed 197 with Usman Khawaja scoring 60 runs. Nathan Lyon's 8/64 meant India could only manage 163 in their second outing. Chasing 76, the Aussies crossed the line with nine wickets in hand.

Australia through to final

Australia required just a draw in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series to seal their WTC final spot. The victory in Indore has helped Australia earn 68.52 points and consolidate their top spot. Notably, the Aussies will finish at the top regardless of further results. They have won 11, drawn four, and lost three Tests in the ongoing cycle.

India need to win the fourth Test

Things are plain and simple for second-placed India (60.29) too. Rohit's men need to win the fourth Test against Australia to reach the WTC final. However, a draw or a defeat could present third-placed Sri Lanka with an opportunity to sail through. SL would have to rout New Zealand 2-0 in the away series for making the cut.

Where are Sri Lanka standing?

With a PCT of 53.33%, Sri Lanka are third in the table (W5 L4 D1). Their last assignment is a two-match Test series in New Zealand. They have to win both games to extend their tally to 61.11%. Besides this, the Lankans will also rely on the result of the India-Australia series. SL will have to give their best on the New Zealand tour.

A look at the remaining matches

South Africa vs West Indies (Second Test) - Johannesburg, South Africa, March 8-12. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (First Test) - Christchurch, New Zealand, March 9-13. India vs Australia (Fourth Test) - Ahmedabad, India, March 9-13. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Second Test) - Wellington, New Zealand, March 17-21.

WTC 2021-23 standings

Australia are IN!



They'll face either India or Sri Lanka in the WTC final in early June at the Oval, London #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/9iVmdhVWWF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 3, 2023

Oval to host the WTC 2021-23 final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier confirmed that the 2021-23 WTC final will take place at the Oval, London, from June 7-11. The venue will also play host to the 2023-25 final in June 2025. The Oval has previously hosted the finals of the 2004 and the 2017 editions of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy.