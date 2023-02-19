Sports

India's ODI squad for Australia series announced; Unadkat included

India's ODI squad for Australia series announced; Unadkat included

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 19, 2023, 06:34 pm 2 min read

India will miss the services of Rohit Sharma for the first ODI

India have named left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat in an 18-member ODI squad against Australia. Left-arm spinning allrounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have been included. However, India will miss the services of Rohit Sharma for the first ODI - who will be unavailable due to family commitments, BCCI said in a release. Hardik Pandya will lead the side in Rohit's place.

Here's India's ODI squad

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Unadkat helps Saurashtra win Ranji 2022-23

Saurashtra skipper Unadkat claimed match-winning figures of 3/44 and 6/85 in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final against Bengal. The left-arm pacer was adjudged Player of the Match as Saurashtra won their second Ranji Trophy title. Notably, Unadkat clipped his second fifer in the Ranji season while it was his 22nd five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket.

Unadkat returns to the Test squad after being released

Earlier, Unadkat was released from India's Test squad ahead of the match in Delhi so that he could feature in the Ranji final versus Bengal. He now returns back to the side. India will head play the third and fourth Test against Australia - in Indore and Ahmedabad respectively. On Sunday, India won the second Test to retain the Border Gavaskar trophy.