Sports

Jadeja becomes second-fastest to 2,500-plus runs and 250 wickets (Tests)

Jadeja becomes second-fastest to 2,500-plus runs and 250 wickets (Tests)

Written by V Shashank Feb 17, 2023, 03:37 pm 2 min read

Jadeja is the fastest Indian to complete 2,500 runs and 250 scalps in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja unlocked a major milestone on Day 1 of the second Test against Australia in Delhi. Jadeja became the second-fastest cricketer to attain 2,500-plus runs and 250 wickets in Test cricket. He dismissed a set-looking Usman Khawaja (81) to attain the feat. Notably, he is the fastest Indian to unlock this achievement. We decode his stats in Test cricket.

Why does this story matter?

Jadeja has completed the Test double of 2,500-plus runs and 250 scalps in 62 matches. As per Cricbuzz, Jadeja is the fastest Indian cricketer to attain this feat, surpassing Kapil Dev (65).

Overall, Jadeja ranks behind former England all-rounder Ian Botham (55).

Jadeja also beat Pakistan's Imran Khan (64) and New Zealand's Richard Hadlee (70) in this regard.

A look at his Test numbers

Jadeja made his Test debut for India against England in 2012. He has since amassed 2,593 runs across 62 matches at an average of 37.04. He has also completed 250 wickets in this interval.

Jadeja aces his Test return in Nagpur

Jadeja underwent knee surgery after being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022. The 34-year-old, who last played a Test match in July 2022, returned with a bang. He took a fifer (5/47) in the first innings in Nagpur. It was his 11th fifer in Tests as he followed it with a crunch 70(185) with the willow. It was his 18th half-century in Tests.

How has the second Test panned out?

Put to bowl, India brought down Australia to 94/3 at lunch on Day 1. The likes of David Warner (15), Labuschagne (18), and Steve Smith (0) fell cheaply. Khawaja shone with a valiant fifty, while Peter Handscomb and skipper Pat Cummins have piloted the visitors past 200 despite being six wickets down. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami have fared well.