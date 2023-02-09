Sports

India vs Australia, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes 11th fifer

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 09, 2023, 04:00 pm 2 min read

Jadeja completes 100 international wickets against Australia (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja grabbed eyeballs with an incredible bowling display in his comeback match. He registered a five-wicket haul as Australia perished for 177 on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Nagpur. Jadeja claimed his 11th fifer in the longest format. He also completed 100 wickets across formats against the Aussies. Here are the key stats.

The summary of Australia's innings

Australia lost openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner within three overs after they elected to bat. Labuschagne and Steven Smith then added 82 runs for the third wicket. Jadeja brought back India in the hunt, removing the duo. Alex Carey (35) looked solid, but Ashwin dismissed him to complete his 450th wicket. Ashwin and Jadeja cleaned up Australia's tail, with Peter Handscomb scoring 31.

Jadeja returns to international cricket

The Nagpur Test of the Border-Gavaskar series marked Jadeja's return to international cricket. Before this match, the Indian all-rounder featured in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 in August-September. He got ruled out midway through the tournament and subsequently underwent surgery in his right knee. In January this year, Jadeja led Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu. He took a seven-wicket haul.

Jadeja completes 50 Test wickets against Australia at home

Jadeja owns 68 wickets in just 13 Tests against Australia at 18.16. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls (Best innings figures - 6/63). The left-arm spinner hasn't scalped more Test wickets against any other team. During the first innings in Nagpur, Jadeja completed 50 Test wickets against Australia at home. He now owns 54 wickets in nine home Tests against Australia at 17.22.

100 international wickets against Australia

Jadeja has become the fifth Indian bowler to have taken 100 international wickets against Australia. Anil Kumble (142), Harbhajan Singh (129), Kapil Dev (124), and R Ashwin (118) are the others with this feat.

Jadeja makes Smith his bunny

Jadeja dismissed Smith, who was on a mission to rebuild Australia's innings. The Australian batter fell to Jadeja for the fifth time in Test cricket. Interestingly, Smith has a strike rate of 33.7 against Jadeja, having scored 190 off 564 balls. The tally includes as many as 445 dot balls. Jadeja dismissed Smith thrice in the 2017 series.