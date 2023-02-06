Sports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Key stats of New Zealand

Two-time runners-up, New Zealand, eye the top prize in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, starting February 10. NZ made first-round exits in the last two editions. Nonetheless, they will be eyeing a deep run in the eighth edition. Led by Sophie Devine, NZ have plenty of talent to get the job done. We decode their stats in the Women's T20 WC.

New Zealand's performance in Women's T20 WC

New Zealand were the runners-up in the first two editions of the tournament, losing to England and Australia in 2009 and 2010, respectively. They were the semi-finalists in 2012 and 2016. NZ exited in the first round in 2014, 2018, and 2020. They will be hoping to reach the knockouts this time around.

New Zealand's performance in numbers

New Zealand own a 22-10 win-loss record in the tournament. They are one of three teams with 20-plus wins in the competition, besides Australia (29) and England (24). NZ (68.75) have the third-best win percentage after Australia (77.63) and England (74.24).

A look at their top performers in Women's T20 WC

Suzie Bates is the all-time leading run-getter in the history of Women's T20 WC. The opening batter has scored 929 runs at 30.96. She has struck six half-centuries. Devine has aggregated 652 runs at 28.34, hitting three fifties. The medium pacer is NZ's leading wicket-taker with 29 scalps at 16.48. Leg-spinner Amelia Kerr has pocketed 11 wickets in eight matches, averaging 15.81.

A look at their highest and lowest scores

As per ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand's highest total in the competition reads 180/5 (vs West Indies in 2010). The Kiwis won by 56 runs. Meanwhile, their lowest total reads 85/10 (vs England in 2009). NZ lost by six wickets.

Here is the format of the 2023 Women's T20 WC

The 10 participating teams are divided into two groups comprising five sides each. South Africa qualified on account of being the hosts of the tournament. Seven other sides gained automatic qualification. Ireland and Bangladesh bagged their spots through the qualifiers. The first round will witness the teams partake in round-robin matches in their respective groups. The top two sides will reach the knockouts.

New Zealand are seated in Group A

Group A comprises South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Group B includes India, Pakistan, England, Ireland, and West Indies.