1st Test: India bowl out Australia (177); Jadeja takes fifer

Feb 09, 2023

R Ashwin completed 450 wickets in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India bowled out Australia for 177 on Day 1 of the 1st Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The Aussies suffered a batting collapse after skipper Pat Cummins elected to bat. Ravindra Jadeja registered a five-wicket haul, while Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets. The latter also completed 450 wickets in Test cricket. Marnus Labuschagne was Australia's top scorer in the innings (49).

The summary of Australia's innings

Australia lost openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner within three overs after they elected to bat. Labuschagne and Steven Smith then added 82 runs for the third wicket. Jadeja brought back India in the hunt, removing the duo. Alex Carey (35) looked solid, but Ashwin dismissed him to complete his milestone wicket. Ashwin and Jadeja cleaned up Australia's tail, with Peter Handscomb scoring 31.

Ashwin dismissed Carey to complete 450 Test wickets

Ashwin, who made his Test debut in 2011, is now India's most successful off-spinner in the format. His consistency with the ball is something India have benefited immensely from. Ashwin chipped in once again versus the Aussies, removing Carey. As a result, he touched the 450-wicket mark in Test cricket. Last year, the Indian spinner went past Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets.

Second Indian with this feat

Ashwin has become just the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to complete 400 Test wickets. Overall, he is the ninth bowler in Test history to have entered the 450-wicket club. Ashwin is behind his rival Nathan Lyon (460) in terms of Test wickets.

Only Asian player with this double

Ashwin has become the only Asian player to have completed the double of 450 wickets and 3,000 runs in Test cricket. As of now, Ashwin has 3,043 runs with the bat at an average of 27.41.

Ashwin completes 90 wickets against Australia

Ashwin has now clipped over 90 wickets in 19 Test matches against the Aussies. At home, his numbers are a notch above against the Kangaroos. The Chennai-born has claimed over 50 wickets in nine matches, averaging over 20 (5WI: 5). Ashwin took 21 wickets in the last series against Australia at home in 2017. He picked 29 wickets in the 2013 series at 20.10.

11th five-wicket haul for Jadeja

Jadeja, who returned to Test cricket after an injury lay-off, was all over the Australians on Day 1. The left-arm spinner trumped the Aussies with his consistency across spells. His removal of Smith was the turning point of Australia's innings. Jadeja eventually completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He also raced to 100 international wickets against Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav enters record books

Suryakumar Yadav, 32, scripted history in the contest as he became the first Indian player to make his debut in all three international formats after turning 30. He made his international debut in a T20I versus England in March 2021, at 30 years and 181 days. His ODI debut came in July that year against Sri Lanka.