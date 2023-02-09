Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Mayank Agarwal smashes his second double-century: Stats

Extending his purple patch in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Mayank Agarwal smashed a remarkable double-ton in the ongoing semi-final clash against Saurashtra. The Karnataka skipper smoked his second double-century this second. Overall, it was his third three-figure score in the ongoing tournament. He ended up scoring 249 off 429 deliveries (28 fours, 6 sixes). Here are Agarwal's FC stats.

An important knock from Agarwal

Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Their bowlers justified the decision as Karnataka were reduced to 79/4. Skipper Mayank held one end while others continued to depart. He bailed Karnataka out of trouble with a 139-run fifth-wicket partnership alongside wicket-keeper Srinivas Sharath (66). As a result, Karnataka posted 407 on the board.

Highest run-getter in the ongoing season

Mayank has been on a roll in the ongoing tourney. His previous 11 scores this season read 8, 73, 51, 50, 117, 14, 52*, 10, 208, 20, and 83. During his double-ton, Mayank went past Delhi's Dhruv Shorey (859) to become the first batter to complete 900 runs (935) in the competition. Notably, the 31-year-old averages 85 this season.

First batter with two double-tons this season

Meanwhile, Agarwal became the first batter this season to notch up multiple double-tons. Overall, his tally of three tons is the second-most for any batter in the competition. Only Prashant Chopra of Himachal Pradesh owns more tons this season (5).

His numbers in FC cricket

Agarwal made his First-Class debut back in November 2010. He has so far accumulated 6,789 runs in 90 games at a brilliant average over 46. The tally includes 15 tons and 36 fifty scores. 304 not-out reads his highest score in the longest format. It must be noted that the batter has also made a significant mark at the highest level.

Mayank has 1,488 Test runs for India

Mayank has 1,488 Test runs for India For India, Mayank has played 21 matches in the longest format, amassing 1,488 runs at 41.83. He has four tons and six fifties with the best score of 243. Notably, the right-handed opener completed two double-centuries in his first 12 innings in the format. He last played versus Sri Lanka in March 2022.