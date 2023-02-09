Sports

FIFA Club World Cup, Real Madrid reach final: Key stats

Real Madrid cruised past Egypt's Al Ahly to reach the FIFA Club World Cup final (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid cruised past Egypt's Al Ahly to reach the FIFA Club World Cup final. Carlo Ancelotti's men overcame Al Ahly 4-1 and will now take on Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, and Sergio Arribas scored for Real. Earlier, Al Hilal earned an impressive 3-2 win over Brazilian giants Flamengo. Here are further details.

How did the match pan out?

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring three minutes before half-time with Federico Valverde doubling the lead just after the break. Eduardo Camavinga tripped Hussein El Shahat and Ali Maaloul tucked scored the penalty to make it 2-1. Mohamed Afsha missed a sitter as Mohammed El Shenawy saved Luka Modric's penalty. Rodrygo and substitute Sergio Arribas made sure of the win in stoppage time.

Al Ahly will look to finish 3rd

Al Ahly are Africa's most decorated team and one of the world's most successful clubs as well. Al Ahly have been last four regulars at this tournament. The 10-time African champions, who are still chasing a first win against European opposition at this level, had finished third in 2006, 2020, and 2021. They will look to finish 3rd again by beating Flamengo on Saturday.

Key numbers for Real's goal scorers

Vinicius scored his 14th goal in all competitions for Real this season. Overall, he has raced to 51 goals for Los Blancos in 202 matches. Valverde scored his 9th goal for Real in all competitions in 2022-23. He now has 15 goals in 180 appearances. Rodrygo smashed his 10th goal this season, reaching the double-digit mark in a season for the first time.

A look at the match stats

Real produced a total of 19 attempts with 11 shots being on target. Al Ahly had 15 attempts with 5 shots being on target. Real also dominated possession (62%) and had a pass accuracy of 90%. Meanwhile, Al Ahly earned 8 corners to Real's four.