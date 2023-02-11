Sports

Ravindra Jadeja docked 25% of his match fee: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 11, 2023, 04:44 pm 2 min read

Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been docked 25% of his match fee, besides being handed a demerit point for breaching Article 2.20 of ICC's code of conduct for players during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. India ended up winning the match by an innings and 132 runs as Jadeja was adjudged the Man of the Match. Here's more.

When did the incident happen?

As per ESPNcricinfo, the incident in question took place in the 46th over of Day 1 when Australia were batting. Jadeja was seen applying a pain-relief ointment on the index finger of his bowling hand. Images showed Jadeja taking a substance off pacer Mohammed Siraj's hand and using it. However, he did not put it on the ball.

Jadeja charged for breaching the spirit of the game

The Indian team management said the cream was for swelling on Jadeja's finger. But since it wasn't communicated to the on-field umpires, the match referee, Andy Pycroft, charged Jadeja for breaching the spirit of the game under the code. Meanwhile, Pycroft was satisfied with Jadeja's explanation that the cream was used only for medical purposes and not for altering the condition of the ball.

Jadeja shined versus AUS in Nagpur

Jadeja, who last played a Test match in July 2022, returned with a bang. The all-rounder took a fifer (5/47) in the first innings. It was his 11th fifer in Tests as he followed it with a crunch 70(185) with the willow. It was his 18th half-century in Tests. He now has 2,593 runs at 37.04. Meanwhile, he has claimed 249 wickets at 24.34.