All-round Pakistan beat West Indies in 1st T20I: Key stats 

A comprehensive show from Pakistan saw them beat West Indies in the opener of the three-T20I series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. Riding on a fifty from Saim Ayub, the Men in Green posted 178/6 while batting first. WI struggled in the run chase and eventually lost by 14 runs. Here are the key stats.

1st innings Pakistan post a strong score Saim Ayub's half-century got Pakistan off to a flier as they finished at 178/6 in their allotted 20 overs. The total should have been a bit more, considering the Men in Green were 107/1 at one stage. However, WI bowlers did well toward the end with Shamar Joseph claiming a three-fer. Notably, Hasan Nawaz (24) and Fakhar Zaman (28) also powered Pakistan's score.

Run chase WI falter in the chase Though WI openers Johnson Charles (35) and Jewel Andrew (35) added 72 runs, the partnership run rate was just around six. Hence, the pressure piled on to the middle-order batters, resulting in a collapse. Though Jason Holder (30* off 21) and Shamar (21* off 12) added 54 runs in no time, their efforts could only reduce the margin of defeat. WI finished at 164/7.

Ayub Second fifty in T20Is for Ayub Ayub's 57 off just 38 balls was decorated with five fours and two sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his second T20I fifty, which took his tally to 632 runs across 34 matches at an average of 21.06. His strike rate of 138.59 is decent. This was his first T20I against WI. Overall, Ayub recorded his 16th fifty in the 20-over format.

Information Ayub starred with the ball as well Ayub also contributed with his off-spin, removing West Indies captain Shai Hope (2) and Sherfane Rutherford (13) in successive overs. He finished with 2/20 from two overs. He now has five wickets in the format.

Information Career-best figures for Shamar Shamar Joseph was the only WI bowler to claim multiple wickets as he finished with 3/30 from four overs. This spell took his T20I tally to 13 wickets from 10 games at an economy of 9.40. These are now his best figures in T20Is.

Nawaz Nawaz strikes thrice in one over Mohammad Nawaz turned the game in the 12th over, by dismissing both openers and Gudakesh Motie. His triple strike in a over helped him finish with 3/23 from four overs. The left-arm spinner has raced to 56 wickets from 64 T20Is at an average of 25.26 (ER: 7.31). 13 of his wickets have come in 10 matches against WI with his economy being 6.32.