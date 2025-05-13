PCB appoints Mike Hesson as Pakistan's new white-ball head coach
What's the story
Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson has been appointed as the new white-ball head coach of the Pakistan cricket team.
Hesson, who is currently with Pakistan Super League defending champions Islamabad United, will take up the role on May 26, after PSL 2025 ends.
He takes over from Aqib Javed, who was the interim head coach for five months after Gary Kirsten's sudden resignation.
New era
Hesson's appointment marks a new chapter for Pakistan cricket
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi welcomed Hesson's appointment saying, "Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides."
He added, "We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan's white-ball cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike!"
As one of five voting members on PCB selection committee, Javed has been appointed director of High Performance.
Career highlights
Hesson's cricketing journey and upcoming challenges
Hesson's first assignment as Pakistan's white-ball head coach will likely be a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh at home.
He was previously the head coach of New Zealand from 2012 to 2018, taking them to their first World Cup final in 2015.
In IPL, he was the director of cricket for Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2019 until parting ways in 2023.
Form
Pakistan going through a slump
Hesson has a job in hand as Pakistan have endured a tough time across all formats in the last couple of years.
While they failed to enter the knock-out stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup, they faltered in the 2025 Champions Trophy as well despite being the co-hosts.
Moreover, they finished at the bottom of the points table in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle.