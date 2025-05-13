What's the story

Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson has been appointed as the new white-ball head coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

Hesson, who is currently with Pakistan Super League defending champions Islamabad United, will take up the role on May 26, after PSL 2025 ends.

He takes over from Aqib Javed, who was the interim head coach for five months after Gary Kirsten's sudden resignation.