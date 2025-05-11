What's the story

The selection process for the India 'A' squad, which will tour England, is almost done.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the final team roster is likely to be revealed by May 13. Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran is a strong contender for captaincy.

The selectors met at the Cricket Centre in Mumbai on May 6, where they might have finalized the squad.

Apart from Easwaran, Karun Nair is among the frontrunners for a place in the squad.