Karun Nair a frontrunner for India A's tour of England
What's the story
The selection process for the India 'A' squad, which will tour England, is almost done.
As per a report in Cricbuzz, the final team roster is likely to be revealed by May 13. Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran is a strong contender for captaincy.
The selectors met at the Cricket Centre in Mumbai on May 6, where they might have finalized the squad.
Apart from Easwaran, Karun Nair is among the frontrunners for a place in the squad.
Nair
Nair helped Vidarbha win Ranji 2024/25 title
Nair had a dream Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season for Vidarbha, helping his side win the title. He managed 863 runs from 9 matches (16 innings) at an average of 53.93. In addition to 4 tons, he slammed two fifties.
He was the 2nd-highest scorer for Vidarbha with Yash Rathod topping the list with 960 runs at 53.33.
Information
A look at Nair's FC stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 114 FC matches, Nair owns 8,211 runs from 183 innings at 49.16. He has 23 tons and 36 fifties under his belt. 374 of his runs came for India in Test cricket.
Stats
Nair showed his value in VHT and SMAT as well
Nair was a revelation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He ended up as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 779 runs at an astonishing average of 389.50. He slammed a record-breaking 5 tons and a fifty from 9 matches (8 innings).
Before that, Nair did well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. He showed his prowess in the 20-over domestic tournament, scoring 255 runs from 6 matches at 42.50. He slammed three fifties.
Schedule
India 'A' to face England Lions, senior team
The India 'A' team will play three matches in England. Two of these games will be played against the England Lions on May 30-June 2 and June 6-9.
The third match will be played between the 'A' squad and the senior Indian team from June 13-16.
Notably, the Indian cricket team will be selected soon with a new captain likely to be announced on May 23.
Challenges
Selection process complicated by IPL postponement
The postponement of the Indian Premier League has made the selection of the India 'A' squad a bit complicated.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked selectors to pick a team of non-IPL players and those from teams that are unlikely to qualify for the IPL playoffs.
This first batch of players will fly to England, with more players joining them later for matches.
Team composition
Potential players for the initial squad
Among those who are likely to make it to the first squad are Tanush Kotian, Baba Indrajith, Akash Deep, and Nair.
Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy will be part of this 'A' squad at first but could later be included in the senior team.
Shardul Thakur is also likely to be included in the senior squad.
Ishan Kishan's selection status remains unclear as there is uncertainty about his inclusion in either squad.
Player status
Uncertainty surrounds selections of Iyer, Kumar, and Khan
Shreyas Iyer's selection isn't a surety as he isn't in selectors' plans for either India 'A' or senior squads. This could change if Virat Kohli agrees to join the squad.
Mukesh Kumar, who has been impressive with his swing, could be included depending on his IPL team's progress.
Yash Dayal is also being considered as a left-arm option over Khaleel Ahmed.
Sarfaraz Khan's status is unclear as he recently took an injury break.