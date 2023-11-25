Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Easwaran slams ninth List A ton

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Easwaran slams ninth List A ton

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:47 pm Nov 25, 202301:47 pm

Easwaran averages 46-plus in the format (Source: X/@BCCI)

Abhimanyu Easwaran has smoked his ninth hundred in List A cricket. The Team Bengal opener accomplished the milestone against Baroda in the Round 2 match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The veteran batter played a challenging knock on a tricky surface and stayed till the 49th over. Notably, he slammed an unbeaten 57 in Bengal's opener against Nagaland. Here are his stats.

2/4

A stellar knock with Easwaran

Batting first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Bengal were off to a stellar start as Easwaran and Abishek Porel (59) added 118 runs for the opening wicket. The former was involved in another 50-plus stand with Anustup Majumdar (41) for the third wicket. He ended up scoring 141 off 138 balls, a knock laced with 17 boundaries. Bengal finished at 314/8.

3/4

9th ton from the blade of Easwaran's bat

Easwaran scored 57* runs in the first match of the tournament against Nagaland. And now with a 141-run knock, he has raced to 3,773 List A runs, averaging 46-plus. He registered his ninth century, besides also owning 22 half-centuries under his belt. Easwaran has amassed 6,567 runs in FC cricket and 976 runs in the 20-over format. Overall, he owns over 11,000 career runs.

4/4

Abhimanyu was a standby player for the 2021 WTC final

It is worth noting that Abhimanyu was among the four Indian stand-by players who toured the UK for the ICC World Test Championship final and England Test series in 2021. The budding batter joined Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Arzan Nagwaswalla on the tour. He also replaced the injured Rohit Sharma is India's Test squad for the away series against Bangladesh last year.