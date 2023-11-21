ICC introduces stop clock in men's ODI and T20I cricket

ICC introduces stop clock in men's ODI and T20I cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:36 pm Nov 21, 202306:36 pm

ICC introduces stop clock in men's ODI and T20I formats

The International Cricket Council has introduced a new rule along with a penalty system which will see bowlers getting penalised for delays between overs in men's ODIs and T20Is. The bowling team will be given 60 seconds between overs and the batting side will receive five runs as a penalty if a delay happens thrice in a particular innings. Here's more.

The penalty system will be on trial initially

The new penalty system will be on trial from December to April before the ICC takes a definite call on the matter. The system was introduced in the ICC Board meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. A clock will keep check of the time taken by the bowling side in between overs. If they exceed 60 seconds thrice then five runs will be awarded.

Here's the statement released by ICC

"The CEC agreed to introduce a stop clock on a trial basis in men's ODI and T20I cricket from December to April 2024. The clock will regulate the amount of time taken between overs." "If the bowling team is not ready within 60 seconds of the previous over, a 5-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens," the statement read.

Changes to the pitch and outing monitoring regulation

The board has also approved the changes in the regulation of pitch and outfield monitoring. "Simplification of the criteria against which a pitch is assessed and increasing the threshold for when a venue could have its international status removed from five demerit points to six demerit points over a five-year period," the release stated. They have simplified the criteria massively providing more flexibility.

Equal matchday pay for all umpires

ICC has taken a progressive step towards increasing the number of female match officials. The committee has now equalized the matchday pay for all ICC umpires across men's and women's cricket. It will be in effect from January 2024.