World Cup final, IND vs AUS: Pitch and weather reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:08 am Nov 19, 202309:08 am

India are undefeated in the tournament (Source: X/@BCCI)

India and Australia will be up against each other in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final on November 19. The two sides have been sensational in the competition and would be raring to clinch the title. While India are undefeated so far, Australia are on an eight-match winning streak. Here we look at the pitch and weather reports.

A look at the track conditions

Ahmedabad's colossal Narendra Modi Stadium will host the clash on November 19 (2:00pm IST). The pitch here is usually balanced and assists both the batters and the bowlers. If black soil is used for the surface, any total below 300 will not be safe. Owing to the dew factor, the toss-winning skipper is likely to bowl first.

Will rain play any part?

It will be a sunny day in Ahmedabad with absolutely no chance of rain. As per Accuweather, the temperature is expected to hover between 19-33 degrees Celsius during the duel. With the humidity level being around 40%, the dew is expected to set in the evening. Hence, the team bowling second can have a hard time.

Here are the stadium stats

The venue, previously known as the Motera Stadium, has hosted 32 ODIs. Teams batting first have won 17 times (Average first innings score: 237). 365/2 by South Africa vs India in 2010 is the highest ODI score here. India own the highest successful chase here, 325 versus West Indies in 2002. 196 by West Indies against India in 1988 is the lowest-defended target here.

Here are the probable XIs

Australia's probable XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

