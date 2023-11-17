Virat Kohli vs Australia in ODIs: Decoding the stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:56 pm Nov 17, 202302:56 pm

Kohli has raced past 700 runs in the 2023 WC (Source: X/@BCCI)

Many eyes will be on Virat Kohli as India cross swords with Australia in the high-voltage 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad on November 19. The leading run-getter of the tournament, Kohli has enjoyed operating against the Aussies. He even scored a match-winning 85 against them in India's opener in the ongoing competition. Here are his ODI stats against Australia.

One of the finest batters to have graced the game, Kohli has tasted major success in ODI cricket. He has particularly been brilliant against Australia. Kohli bailed India out of trouble with a 116-ball 85 against the Men in Yellow earlier in the tournament. The 35-year-old continued his great form and has raced past 700 runs at the event.

Third-most runs versus Australia in ODIs

Kohli has mustered 2,313 runs in 48 ODIs versus Australia at 53.79 (SR: 94.21). Only his compatriots Sachin Tendulkar (3,077) and Rohit Sharma (2,332) have accumulated more ODI runs against them. Kohli's tally of eight ODI tons versus Australia is only second to Tendulkar (9). The former has also smoked 13 fifties versus the Aussies in the format.

His home, away, and neutral record

In home ODIs, Kohli has garnered 1,429 runs in 28 matches against Australia at 57.16. He tallies 802 runs in 18 ODIs versus the Aussies Down Under. He scored 82 in his only inning against the opposition at a neutral venue (England in 2019). Kohli's ODI World Cup scores against the Aussies read 24, 1, 82, and 85.

Six tons while chasing

Six of Kohli's ODI tons against the Aussies have come while chasing, the most for any batter. He has accumulated 1,481 runs while batting second against the Aussies at 52.89. The tally includes six fifties as well. While batting first against the Men in Yellow, Kohli's average rises even further to 55.46 as he owns 832 runs in this regard (100s: 2, 50s: 7).

Leading run-getter of the event

Kohli has now raced to 711 runs at 101.57 in the 2023 WC (50s: 5, 100s: 3). He displaced Tendulkar (673 in 2003) as the batter with most runs in a WC edition. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 35-year-old became the first player to accomplish eight 50-plus scores in a WC edition. He also became the first batter to complete 50 ODI tons.

Here are his overall numbers

Kohli is the third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having slammed 13,794 runs. His average of 58.7 is the best among batters with at least 2,500 runs. Kohli also owns 71 half-centuries in ODI cricket besides 50 tons. 1,323 of his runs have come in the ongoing year at 73.50. The tally includes six tons and seven fifties.