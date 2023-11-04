Ben Stokes becomes third England player with 100 ODI sixes

By Parth Dhall 08:58 pm Nov 04, 202308:58 pm

Ben Stokes becomes third Englishman with this feat

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has completed 100 sixes in One-Day Internationals. Stokes reached this landmark with his second maximum against Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Ahmedabad. He has become just the third player with 100 sixes for England in the format. Stokes has over 3,000 runs in ODI cricket. Here are the stats.

Stokes joins this elite list

Stokes has been a vital cog in England's batting line-up across formats. His middle-order exploits have won England several memorable matches. The England all-rounder has completed 100 sixes in ODI cricket, becoming the third player to do so for the side. While Eoin Morgan remains the only Englishman with over 200 ODI sixes (202), Jos Buttler is Stokes's closest rival, with 166 maximums.

Stokes came out of ODI retirement

Earlier this year, Stokes came out of ODI retirement to feature in the ongoing World Cup for the defending champions. However, he sustained a hip injury in the gym before the opener. Although the southpaw initially thought his WC campaign was over, he recovered in time. Stokes then featured for England against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Stokes was at his best in 2019 WC

Stokes was at his best in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He scored 465 runs from 11 matches at an average of 66.42. He smashed five fifties and struck at 93.38. Stokes scored an unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand. The 32-year-old also scalped seven wickets in the event at 35.14. His best figures of 3/23 came against Bangladesh in Cardiff.

A look at his ODI career

Stokes, who scored a career-best 182 against New Zealand earlier this year, has now raced past 3,260 runs in 112 ODIs at over 40. The tally includes four tons and 23 fifties. Stokes boasts a strike rate of over 96. With his right-arm pace, he has also scalped 74 ODI wickets. He, however, will not bowl in the WC due to his knee issues.