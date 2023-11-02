Dilshan Madushanka scripts history with World Cup fifer against India

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:20 pm Nov 02, 202306:20 pm

Madushanka has become the first SL bowler to take a WC fifer against India (Source: X/@ICC)

Extending his sensational run in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Dilshan Madushanka has scalped his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. It was an important spell from the left-arm pacer as most of his teammates struggled against the Indian batters in Match 33 in Mumbai. He has become the first SL bowler to take a WC fifer against India.

A fine spell from Madushanka

Madushanka struck on his very second delivery of the innings as he dismissed the dangerous Rohit Sharma (4). He then stopped Virat Kohli (88) and Shubman Gill (92) from getting centuries as India lost two wickets in quick time. Dangerous batters Suryakumar Yadav (12) and Shreyas Iyer (82) were his other victims in the game. India posted 357/8 in their 50 overs.

First SL bowler to get this feat

Madushanka returned with 5/80 in 10 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now the most-expensive fifer against India in ODI cricket. Notably, no other SL bowler has even a four-fer against India in ODI WCs. Meanwhile, the youngster has now become the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing event, having raced to 18 wickets in seven games at 22.11.

Here are his overall numbers

Playing his 13th ODI, Madushanka has raced to 28 wickets at a remarkable average of 22.10. The tally includes a four-wicket haul besides a fifer. It must be noted that Madushanka made his ODI debut earlier this year. He has truly been a wicket-taking machine in the format though his economy of 5.83 is on the higher side.

Who is Dilshan Madushanka?

Madushanka was born on September 18, 2000, in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. The pacer made his First-Class debut in March 2020 and didn't take long to make a mark. He showcased his abilities in the T20 format as well. Interestingly, the left-arm quick played just one List A game before making his ODI debut. He took one wicket in that contest.