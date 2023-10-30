World Cup: Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to enter top five

By Parth Dhall 09:56 pm Oct 30, 202309:56 pm

Afghanistan won by seven wickets in 45.2 overs (Image source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan continue their magnificent run in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup after beating Sri Lanka in Pune. The Afghans successfully chased down 242, with Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, and Azmatullah Omarzai playing impactful knocks. Earlier, Fazalhaq Farooqi's four-wicket haul helped Afghanistan restrict SL to 241. Afghanistan have now entered the top five and are ahead of SL, Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and England.

A look at the match's summary

SL had a steady start after Afghanistan elected to field. They recorded their lowest first-powerplay total in WC 2023 (41/1). SL were down to 185/7 after their top five couldn't capitalize. Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana then took SL to 241. Farooqi took a four-fer. Although Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0) early, Ibrahim Zadran (39), Rahmat (62), Shahidi, and Omarzai took them to victory.

Rahmat slams his second consecutive fifty

Afghanistan lost opener Gurbaz on the fourth delivery of the run-chase. This exposed Rahmat Shah in the middle. He shared a 73-run stand with Zadran before taking Afghanistan past 130 with skipper Shahidi. Rahmat smashed a fluent 62 off 74 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours. This was his second consecutive fifty in the ongoing tournament.

Farooqi takes four crucial wickets

Farooqi was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers in the match. He took four wickets for 34 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden. Farooqi dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne at the start before removing Charith Asalanka, who was beginning to settle down. The Afghan seamer came back to dismiss both Theekshana and Mathews in back-to-back overs at the death.

His best WC bowling figures

Farooqi's 4/34 are now his best bowling figures in the World Cup. He now has six wickets from five World Cup matches at 32.00. Farooqi, who made his debut last year, has raced to 38 wickets from 26 ODIs at an average of 28.21. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls. As many as 21 of his ODI wickets have come this year.

Best WC figures by an Afghanistan pacer

Farooqi now has the best bowling figures by an Afghanistan pacer in ODI World Cups. Overall, he is only behind Mohammad Nabi (4/30 vs SL, Cardiff, 2019). Farooqi went past Shapoor Zadran, who took 4/38 against Scotland, Dunedin, 2015.

10 ODI wickets against Sri Lanka

Farooqi now has 10 wickets from eight ODIs against Sri Lanka. Notably, SL are only the second side against whom Farooqi has 10 or more wickets in the format. He owns 15 ODI wickets against Bangladesh at 19.33.

Nissanka misses his fifth consecutive WC fifty

Nissanka, SL's top scorer, looked solid in his 60-ball 46. His knock included 5 fours. The right-handed batter missed his fifth consecutive World Cup half-century by four runs. As per Bharath Seervi, Steven Smith (2015) and Virat Kohli (2019) are the only batters with five successive 50+ scores in World Cup history. Nissanka's last five scores: 46, 77*, 54, 61, and 51.

Rashid Khan features in his 100th ODI for Afghanistan

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan took a solitary wicket for 50 runs in 10 overs. He became the fourth player to feature in 100 ODIs for Afghanistan. Mohammad Nabi (153), Asghar Afghan (114), and Rahmat Shah (103) are the others.