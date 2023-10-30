Rashid Khan fourth Afghanistan player to complete 100 ODIs: Stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Rashid Khan fourth Afghanistan player to complete 100 ODIs: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:36 pm Oct 30, 202301:36 pm

Rashid Khan is Afghanistan's highest wicket-taker in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has become the fourth player to complete 100 ODIs for Afghanistan. Match 30 of the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka in Pune marked his milestone. One of the finest spinners going around, Rashid has been instrumental to Afghanistan's stellar rise in white-ball cricket. Here we look at his stellar stats.

2/6

Rashid joins these names

Rashid, who made his ODI debut back in 2015, did not take long to cement his place in the team. As mentioned, he only became the fourth player to win 100 ODI caps for Afghanistan. He has joined Rahmat Shah (103), Mohammad Nabi (153), and Asghar Afghan (114) in the elite list. Besides being Afghanistan's strike bowler, Rashid is also a handy lower-order batter.

3/6

Most wickets for Afghanistan

Rashid's tally of 178 ODI scalps is the most for an Afghanistan bowler. Nabi (157) and Dawlat Zadran (115) are the others with 100-plus ODI wickets for Afghanistan. Rashid can displace Australia's Brett Lee (179) as the bowler with the fourth-most scalps after playing 100 ODIs. Australia's Mitchell Starc (196), New Zealand's Trent Boult (190), and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (189) occupy the top-three spots.

4/6

Best bowling average in ODIs for spinners

Rashid, who has an economy of 4.25 in ODIs, boasts six four-wicket hauls and four fifers in the format. His 7/18 versus West Indies in June 2017 are the fourth-best figures in ODI history. His ODI bowling average of 20.14 is the best among full-member team spinners with at least 50 wickets in the format.

5/6

Over 100 wickets in Asia

Playing his 58th ODI on Asian soil, Rashid has returned with 107 wickets at an economy rate of 4.17. The tally includes five four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers. 6/43 read his best figures in this regard. Among full-member team players, his bowling average of 19.72 is the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 55 wickets in Asia.

6/6

Over 1,200 runs in the format

As mentioned, Rashid has also been contributing with the bat. He owns 1267 runs in the ODI format at 19.19. His strike rate reads 105.40. The tally includes five half-centuries with 60* being his best score.