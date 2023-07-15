BAN vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Hosts aim to seal series

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 15, 2023 | 05:59 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh won the first T20I against Afghanistan by two wickets (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh will be brimming with confidence after they edged past Afghanistan in the first T20I. However, Afghanistan will look to bounce back in the second and the final T20I of this series. After winning the historic ODI series, the visitors will look to end the T20I series on level terms. It will be a fascinating encounter with the hosts looking to seal the series.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The Sylhet International Stadium will host this clash on July 16. It is a challenging pitch for the batters with the average first-innings score being just 129. Teams batting first have won 28 out of the total 47 T20s played here. Chasing at this venue will be tough. The match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website from 5:30pm IST.

Here is the head-to-head record

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have faced each other in a total of 10 T20Is. The visitors have a dominant record over Bangladesh with six wins, while the hosts have prevailed only four times. On Bangladesh soil, the Tigers have finally leveled terms at 3-3 against Afghanistan with the last T20I win. Afghanistan were held 1-1 by Bangladesh in their last T20I series in 2022.

Bangladesh aim to seal the series, Afghanistan seek redemption

The first T20I was all about small margins as Bangladesh won the thriller. Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, and Najmul Shanto will have to step up. Tawhid Hridoy will hope to continue this form for Bangladesh. Afghanistan will rely on Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai and Ibrahim Zadran to hand them good starts with the bat. Bowlers have mostly stepped up for Afghanistan in T20Is.

Here are the probable playing XIs

Bangladesh's probable XI: Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Rony Talukder, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman. Afghanistan's probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Here are the key performers

Shakib is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 138 scalps. He has also amassed 2,364 runs in this format. Rashid is the third-highest wicket-taker with 130 dismissals in this format. Nabi has hammered 1,809 runs and tallied 87 scalps in T20Is. Litton has a T20I strike rate of 131.85 while scoring 1,635 runs. Mustafizur has also picked up 101 wickets in T20Is.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Najibullah Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Fantasy option 2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Litton Das, Tawhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Shoriful Islam.

