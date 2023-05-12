Sports

IPL 2023: SKY's storm guides MI to 218/5 against GT

May 12, 2023

SKY smashed his career-best IPL score (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

An incredible knock from Suryakumar Yadav powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to 218/5 against Gujarat Titans in the 57th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium. SKY smashed his maiden IPL century, driving the five-time champions past 200. A four-wicket spell by Rashid Khan saved the day for the Titans. In the process, Rashid completed 550 T20 wickets.

Rohit, Ishan shine in Powerplay

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started with a bang after GT elected to field. The latter looked solid in the first over, while Rohit smashed Mohit Sharma for 14 runs. The dangerous Mohammed Shami conceded 17 runs off his second over. Rohit and Ishan brought up MI's fifty in just 4.5 overs. MI racked up 61/0 in the Powerplay (0-6).

Rohit races to 252 IPL sixes

Although Rohit departed for an 18-ball 29, he ended his streak of recording single-figure scores. The MI skipper smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes in his knock. Rohit now has the second-most sixes in the IPL (252), having surpassed AB de Villiers (251) on the list. Chris Gayle, who leads the tally, remains the only player with over 300 IPL sixes (357).

Rashid disarrays MI's top order

An incredible spell from Rashid helped the Titans gain momentum in the middle overs. The leg-spinner got rid of both Rohit and Ishan in the first over after the Powerplay. Rashid, who was quite economical, removed Nehal Wadhera in his next over. Rashid dismissed Tim David on his final ball of the match. The former finally finished with figures of 4/30 in four overs.

Rashid claims the Purple Cap

Rashid now has the Purple Cap, having raced to 23 wickets in IPL 2023. He eclipsed Rajasthan Royals's Yuzvendra Chahal, who owns 21 wickets in the ongoing season. Notably, Rashid and Chahal are the only players with over 20 wickets this season.

Rashid completes 550 T20 wickets

Rashid, who perturbed the MI batters, raced to 550 T20 wickets during the innings. He has become the first-ever spinner to reach this mark in the format. Overall, Rashid is behind only West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo, who has snapped up 615 T20 wickets. Bravo and Rashid are the only two players with over 500 T20 wickets. Sunil Narine follows Rashid with 485 wickets.

Another explosive knock by SKY

Once again, MI rode on an explosive knock from Suryakumar. SKY smashed his maiden century in the IPL. He reached the mark on the final ball of the innings. He raced to the 50-run mark in the 17th over with a four off Rashid. The former smashed an unbeaten 103 off 49 balls (11 fours and 6 sixes).

An impressive knock by Vishnu Vinod

Vishnu Vinod impressed with a 20-ball 30 on his IPL debut for MI. He smashed 2 fours and as many sixes. Vinod, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017, featured in the tournament after 2,189 days, the second-longest gap between IPL appearances (Indian players).