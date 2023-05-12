Sports

IRE vs BAN: Harry Tector registers his career-best ODI score

Ireland batter Harry Tector registered his fourth century in the ongoing 2nd ODI against the Bangladesh Cricket Team at the County Cricket ground in Chelmsford. Tector played a brilliant hand as he consolidated after Ireland lost early wickets and attacked when it was required. Courtesy of his ton, Ireland posted a respectable total in a rain-curtailed 45-over match. Here we decode the stats.

A valiant knock from Tector

Tector has been in great touch recently and came to the crease when the hosts were tottering 16/2 in seven overs. He steadied the ship with skipper Andrew Balbirnie by adding 98 runs. After Balbirnie's departure, Tector continued showing his attacking intent despite losing partners at regular intervals. Later, he stitched another partnership with George Dockrell, taking Ireland beyond the 250-run mark.

Fourth ton in nine innings

Tector has been in sublime touch across formats for Ireland. He has now slammed his fourth ODI ton in his last nine innings. Out of these, two came against New Zealand and one each against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

A look at his ODI numbers

This was his maiden ODI ton against Bangladesh. His stats against them in ODIs before this match were pretty poor, but he has rectified that with a very important knock in Chelmsford. Playing his 31st ODI, he has also raced past 1,200 runs for Ireland at an average of around 55. He is the eighth-highest run-scorer for the hosts in ODI cricket.