Shakib Al Hasan surpasses 450 career T20 wickets: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 29, 2023

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan shined with a majestic fifer in the 2nd T20I versus Ireland (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan shined with a majestic fifer in the 2nd T20I versus Ireland in Chattogram on Wednesday. Shakib's brilliance with the ball saw Ireland get restricted to 125/9 after Bangladesh managed 202/3 in 17 overs. Shakib, who reclaimed the number one position in terms of wickets in T20Is, has surpassed 450 career scalps in the 20-over format.

Why does this story matter?

Taking 450 wickets in T20 cricket is no mean feat!

Shakib has now become the first bowler from Bangladesh to achieve this feat. Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, and Imran Tahir are the only bowlers with over 450 T20 wickets.

From the Big Bash League to the Indian Premier League, Shakib has represented several franchises in T20 leagues over the years.

Shakib has 451 scalps in T20s

Shakib's fifer has seen him race to 136 scalps for Bangladesh at 20.67. He has surpassed Tim Southee (134) in terms of wickets to be back at the top. He has also claimed his second fifer in T20Is. Versus Ireland, he has 7 wickets from 7 games. In T20 cricket, Shakib has 451 scalps from 402 games.

Shakib races to 2,339 runs for Bangladesh

Shakib scored 38* for Bangladesh versus Ireland. His knock was laced with three fours and two sixes. Shakib has now raced to 2,339 runs at 23.86. He has 6,773 runs overall in T20s.