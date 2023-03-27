Sports

Nat Sciver-Brunt registers best batting average of WPL 2023: Stats

Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a match-winning 60* (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians claimed the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) title after beating Delhi Capitals in the final at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday. MIW successfully chased down 132, with Nat Sciver-Brunt (60*) getting them over the line. The star batter slammed her third half-century of the tournament in the big final. She also finished with the best batting average of WPL 2023.

How did the final pan out?

DCW were off to a patchy start after Meg Lanning elected to bat first. They managed just 38/3 in the Powerplay. The Capitals lost six wickets for as many runs in 5.4 overs during the middle phase. However, Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav propelled to 131/9 from 79/9. MIW too lost two quick wickets, but Nat Sciver-Brunt got them home in the final-over thriller.

A title-winning knock by Nat

Top-order batter Nat Sciver-Brunt played a title-winning knock for MIW. She came in the middle when MIW lost their first wicket at 13. Nat Sciver-Brunt then added 72 runs with skipper Harmanpreet for the third wicket. She reached her third half-century of the tournament in the penultimate over of the final. The 30-year-old scored the winning runs, managing 60* off 55 balls.

Nat averaged over 66 in WPL 2023

Nat Sciver-Brunt finished with the best batting average of WPL 2022. She recorded an average of 66.40 in 10 matches, having racked up 332 runs. Notably, Nat was one of three batters to have slammed over 300 runs in the tournament, the others being Lanning and Tahlia McGrath. DCW skipper Lanning bagged the Orange Cap with 345 runs.

Here are the key stats

Most runs: Meg Lanning (345). Highest average: Nat Sciver-Brunt (66.4). Highest strike rate: Shafali Verma (185.29). Highest score: Sophie Devine 99(36) vs Gujarat Giants. Most sixes: Shafali Verma (13) and Sophie Devine (13). Most wickets: Hayley Matthews (16) and Sophie Ecclestone (16). Best figures: Marizanne Kapp (5/15) vs Gujarat Giants.