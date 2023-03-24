Sports

WPL 2023: MI beat UPW in Eliminator to reach final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 24, 2023, 10:48 pm 2 min read

Mumbai Indians overcame UP Warriorz (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians overcame UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Eliminator to reach the final. MI Women will now face the Delhi Capitals in the final on Sunday. Batting first, MI rode on Nat Sciver-Brunt's 72* to post a challenging score of 182/4 in 20 overs. In response, UP Warriorz failed to chase down the target (110/10).

Sciver-Brunt is currently the 3rd-highest scorer in WPL 2023

Sciver-Brunt smashed a 38-ball 72*. Her knock was laced with nine fours and two sixes. Sciver-Brunt's 72* saw her race to 272 runs from nine games at a prolific average of 54.40. She slammed her second fifty in the tournament. Sciver-Brunt is currently the 3rd-highest scorer in WPL 2023. Meg Lanning (310) and Tahlia McGrath (302) are above her at the moment.

Key numbers for the MI batters

Hayley Matthews scored 26 from 26 balls. She has now raced to 258 runs from nine games at 32.25. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 14 from 15 balls. She now has 244 runs at 40.66. Meanwhile, opener Yastika Bhatia (21) surpassed 200 runs (210) at 23.33.

Ecclestone races to 16 wickets

Current Purple Cap holder of WPL 2023 - Sophie Ecclestone - dismissed Harmanpreet and Amelia Kerr to finish with 2/39. She has raced to 16 scalps an average of 14.68.

Issy Wong claims a hat-trick for MI

Issy Wong claimed a hat-trick in the 13th over for MI. She dismissed the well-set Kiran Navgire for 43. Simran Shaikh was gone off the next delivery, being bowled. Meanwhile, Ecclestone drove the ball and dragged it back on via a thick inside edge as Wong completed her hat-trick. Wong claimed the first-ever hat-trick in the WPL 2023 season. She now has 12 wickets.

MI's summary with the bat

Yastika Bhatia scored an 18-ball 21 atop before Matthews and Sciver-Brunt added 38 runs. Another 35 runs were added alongside Harmanpreet, who was dismissed by Ecclestone. MI's turning point came when Kerr supported Sciver-Brunt with a 19-ball 29. 16-year-old Parshavi Chopra claimed 1 scalp for UPW. Anjali Sarvani managed 1/17, besides Eccestone's brace.

How did UP Warriorz fare?

UP Warriorz were reduced to 21/3 and then huffed and puffed past the 100-run mark. Besides Navgire's 43, nobody showed any resistance. Wong was sensational, claiming 4/15. Saika Ishaque claimed a brace, racing to 15 scalps this season.