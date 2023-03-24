Sports

WPL 2023 Eliminator: Nat Sciver-Brunt smashes 72* versus UP Warriorz

WPL 2023 Eliminator: Nat Sciver-Brunt smashes 72* versus UP Warriorz

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 24, 2023, 09:38 pm 2 min read

Nat Sciver-Brunt struck 72* (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Nat Sciver-Brunt struck 72* to help Mumbai Indians post 182/4 against UP Warriorz in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League 2023 season. Sciver-Brunt came at the crease when MI were 31/1. She shared two 30-plus stands alongside Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur. MI were 104/3 before Amelia Kerr joined hands with Sciver-Brunt and the two helped the side score big.

A superb knock from the blade of Sciver-Brunt

Sciver-Brunt smashed a 38-ball 72. Her knock was laced with nine fours and two sixes. Her partnership of 60 runs alongside Kerr helped MI offer a fightback against the Warriorz. Pooja Vastrakar's unbeaten 11 from four balls helped MI at the death.

Sciver-Brunt is currently the 3rd-highest scorer in WPL 2023

Sciver-Brunt's 72* saw her race to 272 runs from nine games at a prolific average of 54.40. She slammed her second fifty in the tournament. Notably, she amassed her best score as well. Sciver-Brunt is currently the 3rd-highest scorer in WPL 2023. Meg Lanning (310) and Tahlia McGrath (295) are above her at the moment.

MI's summary with the bat

Yastika Bhatia scored an 18-ball 21 atop before Hayley Matthews and Sciver-Brunt added 38 runs. Another 35 runs were added alongside Harmanpreet, who was dismissed by Ecclestone. MI's turning point came when Kerr supported Sciver-Brunt with a 19-ball 29. 16-year-old Parshavi Chopra claimed 1 scalp for UPW. Anjali Sarvani managed 1/17, besides Eccestone's brace.