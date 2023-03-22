Sports

David Warner surpasses 1,000 career ODI runs versus India: Stats

David Warner, who returned to action in the third ODI versus India in Chennai on Wednesday, attained a milestone. Warner has surpassed 1,000 career ODI runs versus India. Australia won the toss and elected to bat as Warner came in at number four following the dismissal of Steve Smith. Warner missed the first two ODI matches after failing to prove his match fitness.

Warner had suffered an injury in the Test series

Warner was injured during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was ruled out of the last two matches due to a hairline fracture in his elbow. The southpaw had to travel back home for rehabilitation, following the second Test. He replaced Cameron Green for the 3rd ODI. Smith confirmed at the toss that Green was unwell.

1,000 runs for Warner versus India

Warner had 990 runs before this match against India. In the 18th over of the Aussie innings, Warner took a single off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling to get to the milestone of 1,000 runs. Warner (23) was dismissed by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the 25th over, being caught while trying to go for an ambitious lofted shot.

Breaking down Warner's 1,000 runs versus India

Warner now has 1,013 runs versus India at 53.31. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is the 11th Aussie batter to slam 1,000-plus runs versus India. In nine ODI matches versus India in India, Warner has struck 414 runs at 51.75. Meanwhile, he has 543 runs from 12 ODIs at home versus India at 49.36 and another 56 runs at neutral venues at 56.00.

Australia lose 4 wickets in the 3rd ODI

Australia were reduced to 85/3 before Warner and Marnus Labuschagne added 40 runs. Hardik Pandya claimed three scalps following a 68-run stand between the Aussie openers. Kuldeep got the important scalp of Warner to leave Australia reeling at 125/4.