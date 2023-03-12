Sports

IND vs AUS: Axar Patel hammers his 4th Test fifty

IND vs AUS: Axar Patel hammers his 4th Test fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 12, 2023, 05:07 pm 2 min read

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel hammered a terrific 79 on Day 4 of the 4th Test versus Australia (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel hammered a terrific 79 on Day 4 of the 4th Test versus Australia in Ahmedabad. Axar came to the crease when India were 393/5 and went on to add a 162-run stand for the sixth wicket alongside Virat Kohli, who smashed his 28th Test ton. Axar has batted well in the ongoing series, bringing up his 3rd half-century.

Axar slams a solid 79

Axar scored 79 from 113 balls. His knock was laced with five fours and four sixes. He was dismissed by left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc. His century-plus stand alongside Kohli helped India get past 550 in reply to Australia's 480 in the first innings. Axar slammed 84 and 74 in the first two matches. In Indore next, he managed unbeaten knocks of 12 and 15.

Axar surpasses 500 career runs

Axar now has 513 runs at 36.64. He has four fifties under his belt. In the ongoing series, he has so far accumulated 264 runs at an average of 88.00. Besides his new-found resurgence with the bat, Axar has 49 scalps under his belt.

How has the match panned out?

Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) clocked centuries as Australia posted 480 while batting first in Ahmedabad. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a six-wicket haul (6/91). India, in reply, got off to a brilliant start, with their top-four batters getting runs. Besides Kohli, opener Shubman Gill also smashed 128. India managed 571 in the end. Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon claimed three-fers.