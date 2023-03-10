Sports

Ashwin breaks this record of Kumble in India-Australia Tests

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 10, 2023, 04:14 pm 1 min read

Ashwin finished with 6/91 in 47.2 overs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is now the most successful Indian bowler against Australia in Test cricket. Ashwin, who claimed s six-wicket haul in the ongoing fourth Test in Ahmedabad, has raced to 113 scalps versus the Aussies, surpassing the legendary Anil Kumble's tally of 111. Ashwin finished with 6/91 in 47.2 overs as the Aussie posted a staggering 480 in the first innings.

Ashwin races to 113 scalps versus Australia

Ashwin now has 113 wickets versus Australia in 22 matches. He carries an average of 28.10. Kumble had 111 scalps from 20 matches at 30.32. Ash and Kumble are the only Indian bowlers with 100-plus wickets versus Australia. Meanwhile, earlier in the third Test, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon also surpassed Kumble in terms of wickets in India-Australia Tests. He too has 113 wickets.

Breaking down Ashwin's numbers versus Australia

Ashwin now has 74 Test wickets versus Australia on home soil. He averages a splendid 20.70. On Australian soil, Ash has managed to claim 39 wickets at 42.15. Ashwin claimed a seventh five-wicket haul versus Australia. He has 24 scalps in the ongoing series.