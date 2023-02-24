Sports

IND vs AUS: Cameron Green '100%' fit for 3rd Test

Pace-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green has declared himself 100% fit for the third Test against India, starting March 1 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. His addition would add balance to Australia's XI as the visitors could only field four bowlers in the first two Tests. Notably, Green was unavailable for the first two fixtures due to a finger injury. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Green has made a terrific start to his international career, and his Test numbers are brilliant in particular.

The 23-year-old fractured his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in December 2022.

He has since been out of action and would now be raring to make a mark.

Notably, the Aussies are trailing 0-2 in the series in the four-match series.

What did Green say?

Green stated he was almost available for the second Test but didn't play due to precautionary measures. He said that his injury troubled him the most while batting. The management hence didn't want to risk his fitness. "I was so, so close last game, but I think probably having an extra week has helped a lot. [I'm] 100% ready to go," Green told ESPNcricinfo.

How has Green fared in Tests?

Green has been a force to reckon with Tests since his debut in the format in December 2020. He currently owns 806 runs in 18 Tests at 35.04. The tally includes six fifties. With the ball, he has scalped 23 wickets in whites at 29.78. The right-arm pacer has a fifer under his belt. Notably, Green can consistently bowl over 140 KMPH.

Green is to refrain from bowling till April 13

Green will stay away from bowling for at least till April 13 after the conclusion of the India series. The decision is a part of Cricket Australia's workload management policy guidelines. Green was picked by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. MI can miss his bowling services in their first few games. CA has informed the same to IPL officials.

Major setbacks in the Australian camp

Notably, the likes of pacer Josh Hazlewood and opener David Warner have been ruled out of the series, due to Achilles and elbow injuries, respectively. While leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson flew back home midway through the series for the birth of his child, skipper Pat Cummins will miss the third Test due to his mother's illness. Spin-bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar was released from the squad.

Possible changes in the Australia XI

With Cummins and Warner being unavailable, Green and left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc are most likely to come in the XI. Like Green, Starc also missed the first two fixtures due to a finger injury. Travis Head would open the innings in this case. The spin trio of Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Matthew Kuhnemann would form the bowling attack with Green and Starc.

Stakes are high in the series

The ongoing series marks Australia and India's last assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. While Australia are all but through, they need at least a draw in the remaining two games to seal a berth in the final. If they suffer a whitewash and Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0 in their last assignment, India and SL will play the final.