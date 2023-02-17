Sports

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Visitors compile 263; Shami dazzles

Hosts India restricted Australia to a modest 263 on Day 1 of the second Test in Delhi. The visitors were down to 94/3 in the first session. Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb scored half-centuries each as Australia pulled themselves from a tricky situation. For India, seamer Mohammed Shami bagged a sensational four-wicket haul. India (21/0) trail by 242 runs heading into Day 2.

Australia undergo a collapse

Opting to bat, Australia had a desirable 50-run partnership for the opening wicket. While Khawaja held one end, he was running out of partners as David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith failed to offer anything substantial. Travis Head joined the aforementioned trio, bringing the Aussies down to 108/4. Khawaja added 59 runs with Handscomb as Australia raced past 150.

A fine knock from Khawaja

Khawaja, who was dismissed cheaply in Nagpur, dictated the show for the bulk of his stay in Delhi. He handled both Jadeja and Ashwin to extend his rich form in the subcontinent. Jadeja, however, had the last laugh as he got the opener out on a reserve shot. Khawaja, who has been sensational since his Test return, hammered 125-ball 81 (4s: 12, 6s: 1).

Handscomb comes to the rescue!

Australia were down to 168/6, with Alex Carey (0) failing to get going. Handscomb then exhibited a patient knock to keep the score ticking for Australia. He added 59 runs with skipper Pat Cummins (33), followed by short yet pivotal stands with Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann. Handscomb ended up scoring his fifth half-century while remaining unharmed on 72 off 142 deliveries (4s: 9).

Indian bowlers do a terrific job

Shami (4/60) led the way for India. He broke the opening partnership with the prized scalp of Warner (15). He took the last two wickets as Australia perished on 263. Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin finished with 3/57. He became the second Indian to claim 100 wickets versus Australia after Anil Kumble (111). Jadeja also took a three-fer, breaching a mark of 250 scalps (252).

Indian batters stay unharmed on Day 1

Indian openers Rohit Sharma (13*) and KL Rahul (4*) played out the remaining nine overs to conclude Day 1 on a positive note. Sharma overturned a catch-out appeal at the dying stages as India tallied 21/0 at stumps. The duo will look to put Australia under the cosh on Day 2.