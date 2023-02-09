Sports

India vs Australia, 1st Test: Jadeja's fifer headlines Day 1

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 09, 2023, 04:39 pm 4 min read

India trail by 100 runs on Day 1 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India dominated Australia on Day 1 of the 1st Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The hosts bowled out Australia for 177, with Ravindra Jadeja taking a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, R Ashwin took three wickets and raced to 450 wickets in the format. Marnus Labuschagne scored 49 for Australia. Besides, India finished on 77/1 at stumps, with Rohit Sharma scoring a fifty.

The summary of Day 1

Australia lost Usman Khawaja and David Warner after electing to bat. Labuschagne and Steven Smith added 82 runs for the third wicket. Jadeja brought back India in the hunt, removing them. Alex Carey (35) looked solid, but Ashwin dismissed him to complete his milestone wicket. Ashwin and Jadeja cleaned up Australia's tail, with Peter Handscomb scoring 31. India are in the driving seat (77/1).

A valiant knock by Labuschagne

Labuschagne played a valiant knock on Day 1. The right-handed batter smashed 49 after Australia suffered a top-order collapse in the first session. As stated, he shared an 82-run stand with Smith as the visitors were reduced to 2/2. Labuschagne, who looked set to complete his 15th Test half-century, departed on 49 (123). Jadeja got him stumped eventually.

Ashwin dismissed Carey to complete 450 Test wickets

Ashwin, who made his Test debut in 2011, is now India's most successful off-spinner in the format. His consistency with the ball is something India have benefited immensely from. Ashwin chipped in once again versus the Aussies, removing Carey. As a result, he touched the 450-wicket mark in Test cricket. Last year, the Indian spinner went past Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets.

Second Indian with this feat

Ashwin has become just the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to complete 400 Test wickets. Overall, he is the ninth bowler in Test history to have entered the 450-wicket club. Ashwin is behind his rival Nathan Lyon (460) in terms of Test wickets.

Only Asian player with this double

Ashwin has become the only Asian player to have completed the double of 450 wickets and 3,000 runs in Test cricket. As of now, Ashwin has 3,043 runs with the bat at an average of 27.41.

Ashwin completes 90 wickets against Australia

Ashwin has now clipped over 90 wickets in 19 Test matches against the Aussies. At home, his numbers are a notch above against the Kangaroos. The Chennai-born has claimed over 50 wickets in nine matches, averaging over 20 (5WI: 5). Ashwin took 21 wickets in the last series against Australia at home in 2017. He picked 29 wickets in the 2013 series at 20.10.

11th five-wicket haul for Jadeja

Jadeja, who returned to Test cricket after an injury lay-off, was all over the Australians on Day 1. The left-arm spinner trumped the Aussies with his consistency across spells. His removal of Smith was the turning point of Australia's innings. Jadeja eventually completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He also raced to 100 international wickets against Australia.

Jadeja completes 50 Test wickets against Australia at home

Jadeja owns 68 wickets in just 13 Tests against Australia at 18.16. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls (Best innings figures - 6/63). The left-arm spinner hasn't scalped more Test wickets against any other team. During the first innings in Nagpur, Jadeja completed 50 Test wickets against Australia at home. He now owns 54 wickets in nine home Tests against Australia at 17.22.

100 international wickets against Australia

Jadeja has become the fifth Indian bowler to have taken 100 international wickets against Australia. Anil Kumble (142), Harbhajan Singh (129), Kapil Dev (124), and Ashwin (118) are the others with this feat.

A counter-attacking knock by Rohit

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got the better of Australian bowlers in the final session. The former continued in his counter-attacking fashion, while Rahul remained watchful. Rohit smacked three boundaries in the first over of India's innings. The Indian captain raced to his 15th half-century off 66 balls. Rohit returned unbeaten (56), while Rahul departed on 20. Ashwin came in as a night watchman.

Suryakumar Yadav enters record books

Suryakumar Yadav, 32, scripted history in the contest as he became the first Indian player to make his debut in all three international formats after turning 30. He made his international debut in a T20I versus England in March 2021, at 30 years and 181 days. His ODI debut came in July that year against Sri Lanka.