Prasidh Krishna ruled out of Indian Premier League 2023 season

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 17, 2023, 05:22 pm 1 min read

Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Krishna, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, suffered a lumbar stress fracture and has undergone surgery for the same. Krishna will now need a lengthy rehabilitation process for full-time recovery. He posted an image on Twitter and stated "Gutted to be missing out on so much cricket. Be back soon!"

RR bought Krishna in IPL 2022 mega auction

Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Rajasthan Royals invested Rs. 10 crore to secure the services of the Karnataka fast bowler. Krishna previously plied his trade for Kolkata Knight Riders. He claimed 19 wickets in 17 games in IPL 2022 as the Royals made it to the final of the tournament for the first time since the inaugural season in 2008.

Krishna's numbers at KKR

Krishna made his IPL debut back in 2018 for KKR. He claimed 10 scalps that season at 26.00. He had forgettable returns in the next two seasons, claiming four wickets each in IPL 2019 and 2020 respectively. In IPL 2021, he managed 12 scalps.

Gutted to be missing out on so much cricket. Be back soon! ⏱️🏃 pic.twitter.com/jemAfvcTbC — Prasidh Krishna (@prasidh43) February 16, 2023