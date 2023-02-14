Sports

India vs Australia: Here's why Ian Healy slammed Nagpur curators

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 14, 2023, 01:49 pm 3 min read

The 1st Test ended inside three days (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Days after India beat Australia in the 1st Test in Nagpur, former wicket-keeper Ian Healy has slammed the pitch curators. Notably, Australia were unable to train on the center wickets following the loss, because they were watered. According to an Australian Associated Press report, the ground staff in Nagpur watered the center pitches on Saturday evening. Healy termed the whole act "embarrassing".

Why does this story matter?

India hammered Australia in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The match ended within three days as Australia were bundled out twice (177 and 91).

Australia then had two more days to practice on the center wickets in Nagpur.

However, as per the Australian media, the curators watered the pitches right after the match's conclusion.

A pathetic effort: Healy

"I think it's a pathetic effort. It's really embarrassing, the scuppering of our plans to get some practice sessions on that Nagpur wicket," Ian Healy told SEN Radio. "The ICC needs to step in here and say, 'Our nations need to trust each other much better, if you request certain conditions to practice and prepare on, you must get them'," he added.

Australian media had accused India of doctoring Nagpur wicket

Ahead of the 1st Test, the Australian media and several cricket experts accused India of 'doctoring' the Nagpur wicket. Some of them even suggested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should intervene in this regard. As per a Fox Cricket report, only the center of the wicket was watered and rolled. It added that the targeted area for the left-handers was left dry.

Ian Chappell voices a different opinion

While many slammed the Nagpur wicket, former Australia captain Ian Chappell voiced a different opinion. He said that the series opener has "exposed Australia's weakness against good spin-bowling on turning pitches". Chappell added that it was not impossible to bat on the Nagpur wicket, terming it a "fairly typical first-day Indian red-soil wicket". He stated that the Aussies should stop thinking about the pitches.

The summary of 1st Test

Opting to bat, Australia folded for 177/10. Marnus Labuschagne (49) fared decently, with Steven Smith, Carey, and Peter Handscomb also chipping in. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja took a stunning fifer (5/47). The hosts then clobbered 400, taking a 223-run lead. Rohit Sharma top scored, while Axar Patel and Jadeja played vital knocks. R Ashwin-Jadeja then annihilated Australia (91/10) to snatch an easy win (Day 3).

Will Australia bounce back in Delhi?

Australia's worries are likely to escalate as the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the 2nd Test. The wicket here offers assistance to spinners. Although the pitch is not a rank-turner, it has a deceptive low bounce. India need at least a 2-0 to seal an ICC World Test Championship final berth, while the Aussies need just a draw for the same.