R Ashwin gets to 100 Test scalps versus Australia: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 17, 2023, 02:19 pm 2 min read

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has registered 100 wickets versus Australia after dismissing Alex Carey on Day 1 of the 2nd Test being held in Delhi. Ashwin was on 97 scalps and he has managed three so far in this match to get to the milestone. Notably, Ashwin joins Anil Kumble in terms of claiming 100-plus scalps in India-Australia Tests.

2nd Indian bowler with 100-plus scalps versus Australia

Playing his 20th Test versus the Aussies, Ashwin has raced to 100 wickets at an average just below 30. At home, the senior spinner has accounted for 61 scalps. In Australia, he has claimed 39 wickets at 42.15. Former Indian legend Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in India-Australia matches with 111 scalps at 30.32.

Ashwin is enjoying a dream series

In the Nagpur Test, Ashwin claimed 8 scalps, including a fifer in Australia's 2nd innings. It was his 6th five-wicket haul versus the Aussies and 31st overall. Ashwin now has 11 wickets in the ongoing series versus Australia.

460 wickets in the format; 700-plus FC scalps

Ashwin now has 460 scalps in the longest format for India. On Friday, Ashwin surpassed 700 First-Class wickets. The 36-year-old got Marnus Labuschagne (18) leg before to unlock this feat. Ashwin now has 702 FC scalps.

Ashwin dismisses Smith for the 7th time

Ashwin dismissed Australia's star batter Steve Smith for a two-ball duck on Friday. By doing so, Ashwin claimed Smith's wicket for the 7th time in 22 innings. Smith owns 419 Test runs versus Ashwin at 59.85. He strikes at 58.76 against the offie. Ashwin has dismissed Smith four times in 13 innings in India.

