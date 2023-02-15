Sports

Chetan Sharma's future as BCCI chief selector in jeopardy: Report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 15, 2023, 11:06 am 3 min read

Jay Shah will to take a call on Sharma's future

BCCI's chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma has come under the scanner after Zee News conducted a sting operation on him. He allegedly revealed classified selection matters alongside internal discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli. This controversy has put Sharma's future as the national selector in jeopardy. Reportedly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah will soon take a call on the matter. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Sharma, a former Indian international, was reinstated by the BCCI after being removed following India's ouster in the ICC T20 World Cup last year.

Notably, the national selectors are bounded by contract and are not supposed to speak to the media.

However, Sharma, during the sting operation, made several sensational claims. He even stated that some players take injections to attain match fitness.

Jay Shah to take the call

"It will be (BCCI secretary) Jay's (Shah) call as to what will be Chetan's future," a senior BCCI official told PTI. "The question is whether T20 skipper Hardik Pandya or ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma would like to sit with Chetan in a selection meeting knowing that he has let out internal discussions."

His comments on the Kohli-Ganguly saga

Sharma stated that former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had no role in the sacking of Kohli as ODI captain. The decision was collectively taken by the selection committee. ''We weren't favouring Rohit Sharma. We were just against Virat Kohli'', Sharma said. Notably, Kohli was keen to continue as Test and ODI captain after stepping down as T20I skipper following the 2021 T20 WC.

Ganguly asked Kohli to reconsider his decision: Sharma

Notably, Ganguly had claimed that Kohli was asked to reconsider his decision to quit T20I captaincy. However, Kohli stated that no such request was made. Sharma revealed that Ganguly did ask Kohli to reconsider in a video conference but the latter might not have heard. He even alleged that Kohli's ego got hurt and he tried to defame Ganguly in the media.

What did he say on Bumrah's injury?

Sharma also revealed that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah couldn't even 'bend his back', and was cleared to play the Australia T20I series in September 2022. His back pain got extravagated and the same ruled him out of the T20 WC. The former pacer also stated that there are players taking injections on their own to hide injuries and play matches.

Chetan Sharma's tenure as BCCI selector

Sharma was appointed as BCCI's chief selector in December 2020 when he replaced Sunil Joshi. His first tenure was marred with controversies as the inconsistent team selection largely came under the scanner. Subsequently, his entire committee was terminated after the T20 WC, and the BCCI invited fresh applicants. Sharma, who was among the 12 shortlisted for the interview, retained his post.