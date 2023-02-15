Sports

Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Australia beat Bangladesh: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 15, 2023

Australia recorded their second successive win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Defending champions Australia have recorded their second successive win in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The Women in Yellow thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in their latest fixture to consolidate their place atop the Group A standings. While Georgia Wareham claimed a three-fer, skipper Meg Lanning contributed with an unbeaten 48. Here we look at the key stats from the contest.

How did the game pan out?

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in Gqeberha. The Aussie bowlers were brilliant in the powerplay as Bangladesh suffered a top-order collapse. Skipper Nigar Sultana (57) helped Bangladesh post a somewhat respectable total (107/7). In reply, the Aussies lost opener Beth Mooney (2) cheaply. Nevertheless, Alyssa Healy (37), Lanning (48*), and Ashleigh Gardner (19*) helped Australia cross the line in 18.2 overs.

4th fifty for Sultana

Sultana, who scored 57 off 50 balls, was the only batter from her team to cross the 15-run mark (7 fours, 1 six). The 25-year-old has raced to 1,310 runs in 71 WT20Is at 25.19 (50s: 4, 100: 1). She owns 314 runs in 14 WT20 WC games at 24.15. Fargana Hoque (1,236) is the only other Bangladesh batter with 1,000-plus runs in WT20Is.

Wareham's match-defining spell

Wareham ran through Bangladesh's batting order in the middle overs and claimed figures worth 3/20 in four overs. The leg-spinner now boasts 39 wickets in 36 WT20Is at a stellar economy rate of 5.77. In Women's T20 World Cups, she owns 12 wickets in 10 games at a paltry economy rate of 4.97. Meanwhile, pacer Darcie Brown also dismissed a couple of batters.

A handy knock from Healy

Healy, who scored a 38-ball 55 in Australia's campaign opener vs NZ, returned with a handy 36-ball 37 versus Bangladesh (4 fours, 1 six). Healy has now raced to 2,392 runs in 138 WT20Is at 23.92 (50s: 13, 100: 1). Her strike rate in the format reads 127.77. With 844 runs in 36 games, she is the fourth-highest run-getter in WT20 WCs.

Highest run-getter in WT20 WCs

With the help of four boundaries, Lanning smoked an unbeaten 49-ball 48. She has now become the highest run-getter in WT20 WCs with 932 runs in 31 games at 40.52 (50s: 4, 100s: 1). Overall, she is the second-highest run-getter in WT20Is, having scored 3,345 runs in 128 WT20Is at 36.45 (100s: 2, 50s: 15). Only NZ's Suzie Bates (3,683) is ahead of her.