Sports

Steven Smith could become fastest to 9,000 Test runs: Stats

Steven Smith could become fastest to 9,000 Test runs: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 06, 2023, 04:22 pm 2 min read

Smith, who averages a staggering 60.89 in Tests, has four games to unlock this achievement (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia batter Steven Smith will be geared up for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series, starting February 9. The 33-year-old has been a vital cog in Australia's batting line-up. He is on the verge of completing 9,000 runs in Test cricket. Smith, who averages a staggering 60.89 in Tests, has four games to unlock this achievement. Smith could also become the fastest to 9,000 Test runs.

Why does this story matter?

Smith is regarded as the most prolific Test batter of the modern age.

Smith, who started his career as a leg-spinner, went on to become one of the greatest Australian batters.

He is the fourth-highest run-scorer for Australia in Test cricket after Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh.

Smith is on the brink of accomplishing a significant milestone.

Smith averages over 60 in Tests

In a career spanning over a decade, Smith has racked up 8,647 runs from 92 Tests. His average of 60.89 is the second-highest among batters with over 25 Tests. He is only behind Sir Donald Bradman (99.94) in this regard. Smith owns 30 centuries and 37 half-centuries in the format. The right-handed batter also has a record four Test double-centuries.

Smith could be the fastest to 9,000 Test runs

Smith could become just the fourth Australian batter to complete 9,000 runs in Test cricket. Ponting (13,378), Border (11,174), and Waugh (10,927) are the only Australians with this feat so far. Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara remains the fastest to 9,000 Test runs (172 innings). Smith, who has played 162 innings, could overtake the Sri Lankan in this regard.

Smith eyes the 2,000-run mark against India

Smith enjoys playing against India in Test cricket. He has slammed 1,742 runs from 14 Tests at an incredible average of 72.58 against the Indians. Smith could become just the third Australian after Ponting and Michael Clarke to complete 2,000 Test runs against India. Smith, who has eight Test tons against India, can break Ponting's record (8).

Smith can break this record

Smith has the joint-most Test centuries in India (3) along with Clarke and Neil Harvey. The former could leave behind the duo in the upcoming series. Notably, Smith averages 60.00 in Tests in India.